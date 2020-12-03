Review the 2020 conclusions and outlook for next year in “ La Voz de los RRHH ” with Grupo Persona

Review the 2020 conclusions and outlook for next year in “ La Voz de los RRHH ” with Grupo Persona

It’s Thursday and that means we have … “La Voz de los RRHH”! And we are not talking about one more podcast, we are talking about the penultimate of the season and the last that we do with Grupo Persona in 2020. As every year, the headquarters of this company in Madrid hosted several episodes of the podcast which deals with HR news although differently due to the coronavirus pandemic: less presence, distance and security measures, masks …

On this occasion, we discussed the most promising subjects of the moment such as the management of ERTEs, the conclusions of this complicated 2020 and the objectives of companies and managers for the next 2021 which is already approaching. corner.

For this, we counted, as usual, with Javier Martn de la Fuente, CEO of Grupo Persona as well as Laura Portels, head of human resources at GES Seguros, Ana Gmez, CECA union and president of Asnala and Trinidad Alonso, human resources director of GAT (management of tourist assets). As always, the podcast was hosted by Ana Toro.

Listen to ‘La Voz de los RRHH’ on Spotify

* Listen to it also on Ivoox

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital