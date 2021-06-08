Revilla admits lying after her controversial meal: “The cigar was mine”

Posted: Tuesday June 08, 2021 3:58 PM

A month after the controversial footage in which a group of hoteliers berated him for smoking and eating inside a restaurant, Miguel Ángel Revilla, who said at the time that the cigar was not his, admits now that he was.

This is how the Cantabrian president spoke to the Autonomous Assembly. “It’s true that I lied,” he confessed. Even if he justifies it because “I was pressured at a certain point so that I no longer knew what I was saying; not because of me, because of those who accompanied me, because the embarrassment was terrible ”.

“The cigar was mine, but I carried the lit cigar in the street, as I sometimes leave it here”, he continued, explaining to the hemicycle. “There I lied, because I didn’t even know what I was saying anymore. I was harassed by five or six people who whispered in my ear and by the shame of two gentlemen who came to invest and are harassed in this way. I felt a real embarrassment, “he apologized.

Regarding the catering venue, Revilla insisted that the meeting took place in “a half-terrace”, open at the top with an awning. Although he does not know if he had a license or not, something also criticized by hoteliers. He specifies, however, that he did not make the table reservation and that he “never” wondered if a place he went to had a license, even if he considers that it was the case. , it would be “very poorly done”.