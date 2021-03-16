Rice Yield in India: Rice Yield in India Climate change affects our grain consumption Borlaug Institute for South Asia: Report on the effect of climate change on rice yield in India

Strong points:

Rice yield could decline in India by 2050; US researchers at the University of Illinois at Rice University study rice production in India

Due to the changing climate, water scarcity and global warming, rice may disappear from people’s plates over the next 30 years. A team of American researchers from the University of Illinois studied in India in one of the largest rice growing regions in the world. This team said in their report that by 2050 there could be a huge decrease in the volume of rice production.

Rice production estimated low

The research team said that if modern technology is not used for soil conservation and to limit waste at harvest time, rice production could be reduced in the future. This team carried out its research at the rice production center of the Norman Borlaug Institute located in Bihar. The goal was to estimate rice yield and water demand by 2050.

The effect of changing temperature and weather

Prashant Kalita, lead author of this study and professor in the Department of Agricultural and Biological Engineering at the University of Illinois, explained that climate change affects temperature, precipitation and carbon dioxide concentrations. They are particularly essential ingredients for the growth of crops like rice. If they are negatively affected, production will necessarily be affected.

The cost of 4000 liters of water from the cultivation of 1 kg of rice to cooking

He said that around 4000 liters of water are spent in the production and processing of rice per kilogram. The Kalita team assessed the amount of water required for rice production, the rate of yield and the climatic conditions. He also explored how rice-producing farmers could adapt to cope with the effects of climate change. The researchers also created computer simulation models to identify strategies to be implemented to maintain rice production.

By 2050, rice yield will be reduced

Professor Kalita’s study predicts that if rice farmers continue to cultivate according to current practices, their plant yields could be significantly reduced by 2050. Our modeling results suggest that the growth stage of the crop is decreasing. The time between sowing and harvesting decreases rapidly. For this reason, crops ripen quickly. For this reason, farmers do not enjoy the full yield.