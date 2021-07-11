Richard Branson Latest News: Virgin Galactic 22 aircraft launch Richard Branson Live: Virgin Galactic aircraft launch Richard Branson Live

Washington

The British billionaire businessman and owner of the Virgin Group will immediately make history when he takes off on a Virgin Galactic plane from the deserts of New Mexico on Sunday. He will not only be the first billionaire to travel to space, he will also usher in the era of space travel. The launch will also be televised live so people around the world can witness the moment.

Brenson’s flight will go up to 55 miles above Earth. This Unity 22 space flight will launch from Virgin Galactic’s operational base in New Mexico, Spaceport America at 6.30 p.m. Indian time. Brenson will be accompanied by two pilots and two other passengers. Shirisha Bandla, 34, an aeronautical engineer to take part in the flight, will be the third woman of Indian origin to go into space.

How to watch the launch

The launch will be broadcast live on virginatlantic.com as well as the company’s YouTube, Twitter and Facebook channels. It will be hosted by the famous actor Stephen Kober. This will be Virgin Galactic’s fourth space flight. During this time, all passengers will also experience weightlessness for a while and then return to Earth.

Bezos will follow

Brenson will be the leader in this space and Jeff Bezos will chase him. Bezos will go to space on July 20 from his company Blue Origin’s New Shepherd spacecraft. Bezos has chosen July 20 as the launch date from West Texas, which will mark the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing on the moon.