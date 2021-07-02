Richard Branson Space Travel: Richard Branson to Leave Richest Billionaire Jeff Bezos Behind, Travel to Space First – Richard Brenson Announces Space Travel Before Jeff Bezos

Cape Canaveral (United States)

An interesting race has started between two of the world’s greatest billionaires to travel to space. Richard Brenson of US spacecraft company Virgin Galactic plans to go into space nine days before fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos. Brenson’s company announced Thursday night that its next space flight would take place on July 11 and that six people, including its founder, would be on that flight.

The spacecraft will take off from New Mexico where all crew members will be company employees. This will be Virgin Galactic’s fourth space flight. Hours before this news broke, Bezos’ company Blue Origin said Bezos will be going to space on July 20 and will be accompanied by a great lady from the aerospace world who has waited 60 years to get there.

Bezos has chosen July 20 as the launch date from West Texas, which will mark the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. He had announced himself aboard the spacecraft just a month ago, the last leg of the year-long race between the two wealthy space businessmen to reach space. The first launch of Blue Origin will see Amazon founder, his brother, the winner of the $ 28 million charity auction, and Wally Funk, one of the last surviving members of Mercury 13, being chosen as their ” guest of honor”.

13 female pilots also passed the same test as NASA’s original Mercury 7 astronauts in the 1960s, but were banned from spaceflight because they were female. Brenson declined to give a date for the spacewalk on Wednesday, but said he was “fit and healthy” to go.