Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic Space Flight Launch LIVE: Richard Branson and Sirisha Bandla Space Travel

New Mexico

Billionaire businessman Richard Branson and his team ultimately made history by leading the space race. From Virgin Galactic’s operational base in New Mexico, it laid the groundwork for the space travel era in tourism when Virgin Galactic Unity 22 Spaceflight flew into space. This team also includes Shirisha Bandla of Indian origin. She is the first woman of Indian origin to go to space after Kalpana Chawla.

It was supposed to be launched at 6.30am Indian time, but was launched after 8am due to the weather. It is also broadcast live on the company’s YouTube and Facebook channels. It can also be found on virgingalactic.com. It was hosted by famous comedian Stephen Colbert and he jokingly complained that he was not invited to make the trip.

This was Virgin Galactic’s fourth space flight. During this time, all passengers will experience weightlessness for a while, and then return to Earth. Brenson has moved to the fore in this space and Jeff Bezos will follow him. Bezos will go to space on July 20 from his company Blue Origin’s New Shepherd spacecraft. Bezos has chosen July 20 as the launch date from West Texas, which will mark the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing on the moon.

Bandla first went to space with British billionaire businessman Richard Branson. Sirisha is vice president of government affairs and research operations at Galactic Company. Her family moved to the United States when Shirisha was 4, and her love for space really began while she was in Houston. He was surrounded by the US space agency NASA.