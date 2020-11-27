Ricoh Spain promotes reconciliation and reduction of the digital divide

As part of the commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), tech company Ricoh Espaa collaborates with various initiatives to promote STEM professions among women such as Technovation Girls. In this case, the company launched in November a corporate volunteering program through the social mentoring of girls and teenagers with the help of the talent and know-how of its employees.

BY lvaro, 14:45 – 27 November 2020



Ricoh Espaa also promotes the mentorship of female academics internally, in collaboration with the M2m program at UPC, and this month participated in the STEM Women Congress, the platform for the visibility and promotion of female talents in the field of STEM.

On the other hand, Ricoh is working with the international Business for Inclusive Growth’s (B4IG) alliance to reduce the digital divide after Covid-19, with the aim of helping communities that do not have adequate access to IT infrastructure. , digital tools or skills. . The initiative aims to provide opportunities for training and improvement, while facilitating access to the necessary infrastructure, to ensure that people are not left behind in the current context, characterized by new ways of working that require more digital skills and automation. process.

Some of the most recent actions that Ricoh Spain has taken to overcome the digital divide are the donation of collaboration and communication technologies to improve cognitive therapies in Alzheimer’s centers in Madrid and the donation of computer equipment in Asturias for the educational community. . This last project was rewarded in the 10th edition of the ICT Impulse Awards.

Ricoh recognized in the DJSI World Sustainability Index 2020

The company has been recognized in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index 2020 (DJSI World), one of the world’s most prestigious indices that assesses a company’s sustainability based on its economic, environmental and social performance.

This year’s DJSI World Index list includes 323 companies, after a revision of around 3,500. Ricoh ranked second out of 33 technology companies assessed and achieving the highest scores in 11 categories: codes of business conduct, management supply chain, tax strategy, information security, innovation management, reports Environmental policies, environmental policies and management systems, climate strategy, social reports, human rights and human capital development.

Ricoh is committed to meeting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to achieve a sustainable society. In this sense, the company works around 7 key themes, has set itself 14 priority ESG objectives and has integrated them into the Group’s commercial strategies.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital