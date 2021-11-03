Right-handed Fernando Adrián, winner of the Chenel Cup

The Madrid right-hander Fernando Adrián was proclaimed yesterday the winner of the Chenel Cup, the circuit organized and sponsored by the Community of Madrid and the Toro de Lidia Foundation (FTL) in which they have participated 18 bullfighters in nine festivities in third-rate squares in the region before cattle ranchers of those considered bullfighters.

The final was held in the Madrid square of Cadalso de los Vidrios, which was almost full to see the three bullfighters competing for a trophy, and, more importantly, for a permanent position at the next San Isidro Fair.

The lucky one was Adrián, who cut off three ears , opposite Fernando Robleño and Jesús E. Colombo, who each walked. Three bulls by Adolfo Martín were fought, and another three by José Vázquez, all of them Cinqueños, with enormous presence and rennet for a third category square, and that, in general, offered an acceptable game for the bullfighters.

Fernando Adrián is one of his strange and singular cases that frequently happen in the world of bullfighting. He debuted with picadores in 2011 and soon became one of the great revelations of the season. He triumphed in Seville, won Arnedo’s Golden Shoe, Nimes’s Golden Cap and Villa del Prado’s Tomato de Toro. He took the alternative on 23 June 2013 in Ávila, at the hands of El Juli, he cut off both ears of his first bull, and never more was known.

Adrián disappeared from the bullfighting map, although he never left; Only his vocation and perseverance have kept him afloat, despite the fact that in the last two years he has not been able to dress in lights.

And, suddenly, he appears among the 18 hopefuls of the Chenel Cup and proclaims himself the winner.

It has its merit, without a doubt. It is obvious to him, of course, that he does not fight, but his lack of skill makes up for it with a surprising dedication and firmness; with a dry value and the permanent disposition to do the classic bullfighting. He handles the cape with ease, and stood out for verónicas and, later, for saltilleras in a quite with Robleño. He lacks filming with the crutch, but he places himself well, settles the shoes, and drew some round and natural openwork. He did not kill his two bulls well, both noble and classy, ​​but the generosity of the box allowed him to walk three ears that made him the winner of the celebration.

Better, by experience and conditions, he fought Fernando Robleño, but a beginner’s mistake left him off the podium. After showing himself heroic and with plenty of trade before his first, a bull of Adolfo Martín with a very serious mischief and lackluster behavior, gladly muleteer the very noble room of José Vázquez, before whom he stood out especially with his right hand. But the veteran bullfighter forgot the watch, lengthened the task unnecessarily and, later, passed a quinary in the supreme luck, so that only the bell saved him from the third warning. There Robleño lost the position of winner of the celebration.

The Venezuelan Jesús E., Colombo, closed the list, who bases his bullfighting on his physical power and on a tremendous outmoded. He was below his lot, both noblemen in the final third, he flagged them badly, always at a very past bull and did not know how to take advantage of the good conditions of his opponents. Colombo was pleasantly surprised in his first appearances as a bullfighter in Las Ventas, but it seems that he has preferred to popularize his bullfighting.

Martín, Vázquez / Robleño, Adrián, Colombo

Three bulls by Adolfo Martín, first, second and sixth, well presented, reliable on the horses, the first lackluster and the others noble; and three by José Vázquez, well presented, the first meek and noble, the second dutiful and classy, ​​and the fifth brave and noble.

Fernando Robleño: deep prick and a pith (ear); three punctures _announcement_ low lunge, two locks _2nd warning_ and five locks (ovation).

Fernando Adrián: puncture and rear lunge (ear); jab and lunge crossed _warning_ (two ears).

Jesús E. Colombo: fallen lunge (ear); prick and thrust (ovation).

Cadalso de los Vidrios bullring (Madrid). 23 October. Chenel Cup Final. Almost full.