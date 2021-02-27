Right-wing extremists try to boycott Madrid protest against healthcare privatization

Updated: Saturday, February 27, 2021 5:54 PM

Published on: 02/27/2021 5:53 PM

Around 200 people demonstrated in Madrid against the privatization of public health, a march that was tarnished when around 20 far-right people initially tried to join the protest. The tension caused between the two groups led to the arrest by the National Police of Santiago de la Iglesia, representative of the General Confederation of Workers (CGT) of the southern zone of Madrid for disobedience and resistance to authority, according to reported the higher headquarters of the Madrid police.

The march, which ended without further incident, was called by the anti-privatization coordinator of public health in Madrid and in more than fifty cities. Some 200 people attended the one in the capital. With the proclamations of “nothing for the private sector”, “public health is not for sale, it is forbidden”, the participants left Aduana Street, seat of the Ministry of Health, towards the Ministry of Health , on the Paseo del Prado.

At the start of the march, a group of about 20 people wearing far-right symbols and black T-shirts bearing the inscription “Bastion real” or “Rebel fils” attempted to join the demonstration. which aroused cries of “out. Fascists”. by those attending the march.

“This is the first time that such a provocation has been produced in a demonstration in defense of health,” denounced the spokesperson of the coordinator against the privatization of health, Ángeles Maestro, who deplored the boycott and that the police finally stopped a union representative against the “permissiveness” he has with “fascist symbols”.

Regarding the reasons for the protest, Maestro summoned “those who would be on the left, both in the central government and in the autonomous and regional governments” to repeal “with the parliamentary force which has” Law 15/97 of the New Forms of management and article 90 of the general law on the health, that it has explained “is the one that allows concerts with private health with the excuse of the waiting lists previously generated to be able to do them”.