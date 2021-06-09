Ring of Fire Kya hai: What is Ring of Fire, Solar Eclipse 2021

Washington

A unique spectacle is going to be seen in Earth’s northern hemisphere on Thursday. This time the solar eclipse will look like a ring of fire that has formed in the sky. When the moon comes between the earth and the sun, a solar eclipse occurs, but this time the moon is at a greater distance from the earth. Therefore, it will not completely cover the sun, and the sunlight will be visible from the edge. This is the only solar eclipse this year.

Why is Ring of Fire formed?

At this time of year, the Moon and the Sun are so positioned relative to the Earth that they both appear to be similar in size. The Moon’s orbit is not circular, so it sometimes appears larger and sometimes smaller depending on its distance from Earth. When it is far away, it does not completely cover the sun when it comes between the earth and the sun and the outer part of the sun then looks like a ring.

Where will you be looking?

This year, this “ring” will be visible over the North Pole, Greenland and parts of Canada. A partial solar eclipse will be visible in parts of North America, Europe and Asia. He won’t have a full ring, but it will look like the moon has eaten a piece of the sun. In the United States, it can be seen before sunrise in areas such as Southeast, Northeast, Midwest, and Northern Alaska. However, it will not be visible in India.

how to see?

It can be seen online, those who are planning to see it in the sky, they should definitely apply special glasses for it. Looking at the solar eclipse directly without glasses can damage the eyes. Apart from this, special filters like the telescope-telescope should be used.