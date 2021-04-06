rings of planets of Saturn: rings of Saturn like planets in the solar system: rings of Saturn like the solar system

Tokyo

Saturn is a very special planet in our solar system. It is the only planet around which there are seven huge circles circling around it. Interestingly, these seven rings of ice and rock spin faster than the speed of sound and all have different speeds. Planetary scientist James O Donogh of the Japanese space agency JAXA says that, in a way, this ring system is like a small solar system where all objects orbit Saturn. Objects nearby move quickly so that Saturn does not collide, and those outside move slowly.

James designed an animation to show it. He showed that all the rings turn in different ways. According to Saturn in the animation, it was shown which ring would be visible from its surface. According to James, Saturn’s ring made of ice has rocks ranging from small particles to icebergs. All of them revolve around Saturn at their own pace. The speed of its outermost ring is less than the speed of Saturn’s rotation.

According to James, the rings are very long and thin. If they are open, all planets can enter them. However, their mass is much less than that of our moon. A moon can create 5,000 ring systems of Saturn. Their mass is only three times that of the Earth’s atmosphere. James also found that all of those rings were slowly fading away. Thousands of kilograms of matter pour onto Saturn every second. It may only be 300 million years old.

Earth-Moon Orbit: The moon revolves around a point 3,000 miles from its center, not from Earth.

Apart from that, another animation has been prepared by James in which the position of the Earth and the Moon can be seen for the next three years. However, the distance between the two is not precise but the position is precise. Through this, he explained that the moon, in fact, is moving around the point 3000 miles away from the center of the earth. The earth itself is spinning at this point and itself is also spinning.

This place in the center of mass of the Earth-Moon system is called a baricenter. It is a point where an object or a system can be balanced and the mass of the system on each side is equal. The Earth-Moon baricenter does not fall at the center of the Earth but is located below the surface of the Earth.

