Road accident in China: A truck collided with a divider bus in China, 11 people killed, many injured – 11 killed, 19 injured as a truck and a passenger bus collided in the east china

Beijing

At least 11 people were killed and 19 others were injured in a collision between a truck and a passenger bus in east China’s Jiangsu Province in the early hours of Sunday. The accident happened on the Shenyang-Haekou Expressway. When a high speed truck broke the divider and hit the bus coming from the other side. The passenger bus was traveling between Shanghai and Jiangsu.

A bus crashed into two other trucks to escape

The collision overturned the bus and struck two other trucks. In this incident, 11 people died on the spot while 19 others were injured. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital. The investigation of the accident the police reached the place continues. China’s Public Security Ministry’s Traffic Management Bureau, which is investigating the crash, said the truck appears to be losing control mainly due to the crash.

63,000 deaths in road accidents in China in 2019

Excessive speed, dangerous roads, poorly maintained vehicles and tired drivers are the main causes of serious accidents in China. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, in 2019, around 63,000 deaths occurred in traffic accidents, while a total of 248,000 traffic accidents occurred during this period.