rob-halford,-the-voice-of-the-'heavy'-in-judas-priest:-“i-lived-very-dark-moments,-like-the-suicide-attempt”

Every night he summoned thousands of people in pavilions, a pack thirsty for heavy metal. He was running the show and filling the audience. They called him “Metal God”, the God of Metal. At the end of the two-hour concert, his Judas Priest companions intimated in the dressing rooms with followers; he, however, slipped to the public baths of the city they were in with the aim of alleviating his frustration. He almost never succeeded and returned to the hotel to spend the night alone, locked in the oppressive lie in which he lived. Until he stopped fighting.

– Is it true that he tried to commit suicide ?

-Yeah it was like that. He was in a very difficult position: a gay man hiding his identity in a very popular heavy metal band. Judas Priest were becoming giants all over the world. Our representatives and our record label told me that it was probably better to keep my sexual identity hidden because if I declared myself gay I could still destroy the group. So I had to psychologically manage that, in addition to my addiction to alcohol and drugs. Yes, I reached very dark moments in my life, like the suicide attempt. But God helped me so that this act of despair was not completed . It was very hard, but I think I had to go to that terrible place to understand my life.

That happened in 1986. Today, Rob Halford, billiard ball head and long white beard, answers EL PAÍS questions by video call from his home in Birmingham (where he was born), UK, with tea in hand. It recently accomplished it 70 years, takes 40 sober, 25 since he publicly declared his homosexuality and 50 as the most influential voice of the heavy metal. Black Sabbath laid the foundations of the genre and Iron Maiden filled the stadiums, but those who gave identity to the heavy metal, those who defined how it should sound (faster, sharper) and how it should be aesthetically (leather and tacks) have a name: Judas Priest. To celebrate half a century of hard music, the group publishes 50 Heavy Metal Years Of Music, a very heavy box (and it is not a metaphor: there are several kilos of material) with all his recordings, concerts never published, texts with history and anecdotes, and a thousand gadgets for the joy of the hard public and not so much, since Judas Priest are already classics of rock and roll , like the Rolling Stones or AC / DC. The launch coincides with the publication in Spanish of Halford’s autobiographical book, Confesión, where he has a mixture of humor, tragedy and awareness in his double life: that of an adored rock star and that of a man locked in a closet.

– There is a funny story that says he tried to seduce the Iron Maiden singer.

– [Risas] Yes, it went to Paul Di’Anno [la voz de los primeros discos de Iron Maiden] . I was embarrassed to include it in the book, but I did. I’m not a Roman Catholic, but some of my friends are and they told me that when you go to confession you have to do it without hiding anything. And I have titled the book Confession, so it’s an open journey and honest . I have nothing to hide, man. We were very drunk that day and I am sure it has happened to a lot of gay and straight people. One night you drink, feel a bit naughty, and do something that you regret the next day. So I’m sorry I tried a sexual perversion with my friend Paul [risas], which, by the way, is 100% Heterosexual.

Rob Halford poses backstage at a Judas Priest concert in Illinois in June of 1986. Paul Natkin (Getty Images)

Halford grew up in a subsidized flat in Birmingham, the perfect city for the birth of the heavy: industrial, dark, depressed, metallurgical. “If you were born in Birmingham you had three options: work in a factory, join a band or end up in jail,” said Bill Ward, drummer for Black Sabbath, the other pillars of the metal forged in the English city. “When you walked through certain parts of the city, the fumes from the factories made you cough. This was full of steel mills. My father worked in one of them. The particles would get between your teeth: I literally tasted metal before was invented ”, says Halford.

The discovery of the Beatles transformed him. Especially the gorgeous White Album . Also the raw blues of Muddy Waters and Howlin ‘Wolf. Then came the two singers who became his inspiration: Robert Plant from Led Zeppelin and Ian Gillan from Deep Purple. At the same time, he discovered his sexual identity in an environment where the signs were clear: better to keep it a secret. “I knew I was gay from an early age. Even when I was little I was attracted to boys. And that’s okay to say, because when you’re a boy or a girl you start experimenting with your sexuality. That is very natural, ”he explains. In the book he tells of a case of sexual abuse “with a friend of my father.” A theater teacher who bought him a few drinks, got him drunk and abused him. “Is that what gays do? Is that what being gay is about? KK Downing, Rob Halford and Glenn Tipton at a Judas Priest recital in the mid-eighties. Ebet Roberts (Redferns)

Halford realized the potential of his voice and began to join bands. Until he found the vacancy of vocalist in a called Judas Priest, at that time (early seventies) a band with some road, but without any recording. There was everything to do. “Why did I choose heavy metal? Because there is something very powerful in this music and there is a sense of community that is not in other genres. Engancha ”, he points out. In 1980, the group posted his sixth album, British Steel , and his career was packed. With Screaming for Vengeance (1982) conquered the US market and with Painkiller (1990) created the standards for what should be the evolution of metal. While he was succeeding professionally, his love life was a disaster. Publicly he kept hiding his feelings (he gave clues in lyrics like Raw Deal, who talks about flirting in gay bars, but nobody found out) and in private his long relationships were almost always established with “heterosexual men”. One of them, Brad, shot himself in the head just after an argument with the singer.

Halford, always restless, began to feel the need to develop a solo career. Partly because he saw new groups, like Pantera, with a vitality that was beginning to wane in Judas Priest. The singer was a decade away from Priest (from 1993 a 2003)) and took advantage of that moment to end his torment. In an interview with 1998 he released: “I think that most people know that I have always been gay. ” He says he immediately heard a patapán : from someone in the studio where the interview was taking place, he had dropped a folder on the floor. No, most people didn’t know he was gay.

Since his return to Judas Priest, Halford has kept the group’s popularity at bay despite casualties. The two lead guitarists are gone: KK Downing left in 2011 due to disagreements with Glenn Tipton, and the latter has Parkinson’s off the stage (in some concerts he appears to play a couple of songs). Now he summarizes the group’s stellar moments in this half century: “I love the drama and chaos of rock and roll . You think you are in control, but you are not. The rock and roll is crazy, a circus. At the beginning of our career we thought: we could be in the kitchen at home right now, making a good dinner. But no, we are in Germany, in an unheated van, at 10 Under zero grades. The van has broken down and we have nothing to eat or drink . We are waiting for someone to rescue us. And we are dying of hypothermia. But now you look back at the worst moments with affection. This madness is the way our life works. ”

The last album they released, Firepower (2018), is among the best of his discography, a sensational career climax of which few Veteran bands can show off. His voice also sounds in good shape, despite spending five decades climbing to reckless highs. “I have never cared for my voice. I used to drink a lot of beer, but I’ve only had tea for a long time. For some reason God only knows I have that high-pitched squeak perfect for heavy metal. Although now it sounds a bit harsher. I don’t know, I’m like an old car. But you know, I can still go on; not so fast, but I am reliable ”. The group is on tour of the 70 th anniversary. In February 2485 it plans to perform in Spain.

“We have survived. That can be considered the best moment of Judas Priest ”, he asserts, to then point out what excites him the most about the box 50 Heavy Metal Years Of Music : “It’s like a time machine from heavy. I especially like some live recordings that I had even forgotten. Because when you are in a band, the true meaning of your limits is when you play in concert. It doesn’t matter how much you rehearse or how many records you record. What you are as a band really comes to life when you perform. It is the epitome of why What are we together. ”

Image of the content of ‘Judas Priest. 50 Heavy Metal Years Of Music ‘.

– How many musicians from heavy metal You know they are gay, but you dare not say it?

– But not only in the metal, in all genres. There is a funny thing that I come across sometimes. Someone says to me, “I’m a Judas Priest fan, but I’m not gay.” Or: “I think you’re a great singer, but for the record I’m not gay huh?” [se ríe]. It’s fun, but also a bit sad. Because you shouldn’t be afraid of being gay. Being homosexual is as beautiful as being heterosexual, or a non-binary person, or a transsexual or a transvestite. Sexual identity is a beautiful thing. In the heavy metal that image of a dominating alpha male was always projected . In recent times things have changed, fortunately, but yes, I think there is still something there to overcome. Music is freedom, it is democracy, it is having a completely free way of expressing yourself and absorbing life without limitations, without censorship, without intolerance, without hatred. Although I understand the difficulties for some men who are in rock bands who do what I did: hide their sexual identity or simply not feel comfortable talking about this topic. It’s often about fear, and the best way to overcome it is to face it.

– Would Judas Priest have been a different band if you hadn’t been gay?

– Oh, I’ve wondered so many times. I remember once remarking in the press that only now that I was leading an openly gay life could I do my job well. Well, I think there is some truth to that. Would Jean Paul Gaultier be the great designer that he is if he weren’t gay? I think there are certain attributes that we homosexuals have very developed, whether you are Alexander the Great or Freddie Mercury. There is a part of us that is very special, I would not say that we only have it, but it is special. I think if I had been heterosexual the results in Judas Priest would have been good, but being a gay rocker they are better.