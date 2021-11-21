robe-iniesta's-cathartic-concert-in-madrid-without-(hardly)-restrictions

The singer Robe Iniesta, during a concert at the Wizink Center in 20 November 2021, in Madrid. Ricardo Rubio (Europa Press)

This chronicle must be, by force, a chronicle gonzo , without being me much of Hunter S. Thompson. The reason is that, at the time of writing, my temples are still throbbing from the liters of alcohol ingested before, during and after Robe’s concert. I know it may sound unprofessional, but anyone who tries to convey to you the sensations produced by a Robe (formerly Extremoduro) show while sober is simply trying to fool you.

I bet Robe Iniesta doesn’t like to hear that alcohol is an inescapable factor in his live music, but that’s the way it is. Of course, it was missed by the thousands of people who chose the track entrance last night at the WiZink Center, since the regulations of the Community of Madrid do not allow standing attendees to drink and those who have seat entry. It’s that absurd (especially since dancers have to be locked in low-ceilinged rooms with no ventilation system in order to drink), but that explains why, for once, the track was not the most desired at a Robe concert. , something really unusual.

Still going on sale the tickets fifteen days before, and still having performed in Rivas just three months ago, Robe’s concert in Madrid last night was almost sold out. There were just over a thousand seats left for the upper tier to be sold, and the way they were put up for sale created strange clearings in the Sports Palace, as the upper tiers of Felipe II and Fuente del Berro were put up for sale. later than Goya’s, the one that seems to be a subway stop away from the stage at WiZink Center concerts. The result is that some had to buy a ticket that they did not want even though there was no sold out . Confusing strategy that is not surprising either because Robe and his team, always with the best will, are not strangers to arousing their own public, and there is the ill-fated Extremoduro tour to prove it.

That tickets are not sold as quickly when they are signed by the group or by the soloist is a fact; the same paradox that stopped David Summers’ career when he was, for all intents and purposes, Hombres G. Robe is not ignorant of this circumstance and has promoted his tour in multiple interviews with an unknown delivery on someone who, a decade ago, came to publish some Extremoduro album without giving a single statement to the media.

There was a temptation to consider the bulk of the public of the WiZink Center nostalgic for the previous Robe brand. By age and attitude they fit. That is why it was so shocking the way they sang at the top of their lungs Mayrapeutica , Robe’s superb last album, on the second half of the show, after the anticlimactic intermission of 30 minutes that the artist has been imposing on his concerts since time immemorial.

The new songs stood up to So clown , that’s right. And you have to have a lot of self-confidence to fully interpret your latest album when you have more than 30 years of career. But it is that Mayrapeutics is a major work in the corpus of Extremoduro and Robe, and this was certified by the 15. 000 people who fell apart last night singing his interlude, his four movements and his happy coda.

There are something in Iniesta’s music that, performed live, makes people want to hug each other. And not everything can be attributed to alcohol, which undoubtedly enhances it. Strangers want to meet, and that does not happen in any concert, at least not in Madrid, a rough city. A woman sitting next to me told me that Robe’s music appealed to her as a woman in a way that I, as a man, would never be able to understand. Perhaps that is what creates a gender balance in Robe’s live shows as we have not seen in any other representative of Spanish rock of his generation.

Robe, the stage character, is a strange cross between messianic preacher and the wooden totem that came to life in that episode of Creepshow 2 (it is not that it is a direct animal, and less at its almost sixty years). The public adores it, and I do not put the latter in capital letters for writer’s modesty, but it is so. With his clothes like a Jesus Christ of sport , that no one except him could defend so naturally in 2021, stands in front of the microphone, undaunted, and lets the sextet that accompanies him to stage the energy of his music while he stares at the horizon . Between blocks of songs he addresses his faithful with what appear to be non-improvised poetic reflections. There is a certain imposture in the tone with which he speaks to us, because if we had not listened to his lyrics, perhaps we would take him for someone more illiterate. But no, deception is not possible: Robe Iniesta is a poet.

The omnipresence of the violin is perhaps what more distinguishes Robe’s live performance from Extremoduro’s, coming to compete in solos with the guitar, but without being forced: it is a natural addition to his style. Like brackets that frame before and after the interpretation of Mayútica , Extremoduro’s songs progressively turn on the public: If you go , The path of utopias , So clown , Stand by , The sidewalk of the back door … Although I cannot stress enough that the new album unleashes the same enthusiasm as the classics, in particular its second movement, Shit philosophy .

When closing comes after almost three hours (intermission included) with Love, love, love and broaden the soul , there is no 15. 000 people in the pavilion, just a granite block celebrating being there, being alive. Even the pogos on the track are back on certain songs. It is impossible to know if this kind of concert has come back to stay, but what is certain is that last night the music was cathartic, many of us danced “like a crazy whore” and we wanted to believe that the last two years had been nothing more than a bad dream .