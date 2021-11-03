robert-graves,-beyond-'yo,-claudio'

Robert Graves was not looking for paradise when he traveled to Mallorca; Rather, he was trying to escape the hell his native England had become for him. He left slamming the door, with the publication of his resounding biographical account Goodbye to all that. A settling of scores with the prevailing puritan society and a plea against the war, which would end up being a great success. Fighter in WWI, Graves (Wimbledon, 1895 – Deyá, 1985) was even presumed dead and the death was reported to his family. His “resurrection” is the starting point of The Laureate , the first film dedicated to the life of the British poet, essayist and novelist, centered on his formative years as a writer and tribulation vital, culminating in his decision to go into exile in Spain in 1929. Frozen by the pandemic, the British production written and directed by William Nunez closed this Tuesday the Evolution festival in Mallorca, the adoptive homeland of the writer.

The author of Yo, Claudio inaugurated in 1976 the great successful television series, with the BBC production of 13 chapters based on his two novels about the Roman Emperor: I, Claudio and Claudio the god and his wife Messalina . But his extensive and attractive life event has resisted against the prognosis to reach the big screen. However, in Graves’ life all the ingredients for a conventional blockbuster appear: war, love conflicts, travels and adventures, successes and disappointments; and its existence has been the subject of robust and extensive biographies, signed by Miranda Seymour, Richard Perceval Graves and Martin Seymour Smith.

Tom Hughes and Dianna Agron, in ‘The Laureate’.

After some unsuccessful attempts, the American filmmaker of Hispanic-Cuban origin stumbled on the same stone. Captivated by reading one of his biographies during a summer in Mallorca, he also attacked the story from beginning to end. “At least five films could be made with the episodes of his life,” says Nunez in a telematic conversation days before the presentation in Mallorca, which was attended by the living children of Graves’ second marriage to Beryl Pritchard and a granddaughter of his first marriage. “In my first script I also tried to include everything and I understood that it was mission impossible. But eventually, script and focus on the story from his return from the war to his departure to Mallorca. The period in which he goes from being a poet of war to becoming the poet of love. ”

Nunez shares the surprise that Graves’ life had not reached the cinema until now . He remembers how Orson Welles considered him his “favorite writer” and the visits of prominent people from the cinema to his house in Deià, such as Ava Gardner, Maggie Smith and especially the director Peter Bogdanovich, who was very close to the Graves family. Nunez has not wanted to make a story of a literary nature, or at least not dedicated exclusively to enthusiasts of literature and connoisseurs of the writer. “You only see him writing at the end of the film,” says the filmmaker, who has sought as the goal of the story “to tell what someone does in their life to become an artist.”

Director William Nunez, in the center, at one point during the filming of ‘The Laureate’. Metro Films Internacional

From marriage to love trio

In the case of Robert Graves, his dissatisfaction after the trauma of The war suffered and his search for a voice of his own as a poet would lead him to turn his marriage into a trinity. Married to the artist Nancy Nicholson, with four children to feed and few sales of his poetry books, Graves seeks another literary path and becomes interested in the work of the New York Jewish poet and essayist Laura Riding. After correspondence, she accepts the invitation to travel to England and stay at the Graves’ country house. They formed a “harmonious trinity” that finally turned into conflict after their stay in Cairo. The film avoids this exotic episode that took place during the brief period in which he found employment as a teacher in Egypt. Other ellipsis on the real story are also allowed (such as reducing the couple’s four children to one) to achieve a more manageable production.

The literary and artistic collaboration between the three protagonists did not take long in extending to the sentimental field. The triangle even became a quadrilateral with the appearance on the scene of the Irish poet Geoffrey Phibbs, captured by Laura and who, after the breakup of Graves and his wife Nancy, would form a couple with her. It was the 1920s, in which social and cultural transgressions were opening a gap in Victorian orthodoxy.

Ava Gardner and Robert Graves, in the sixties.

Poetry was the great bond between Robert and Laura. What brought them together and what ended up separating them years later. It was their love of letters that led to a carnal passion between them, which ended the marriage between Robert and Nancy Nicholson. He was dazzled by Laura’s poetic abilities. Unconditional of the poets Robert Frost, EE Cummings, Sassoon and TS Eliot, they were very critical on the other hand with the “charlatan William Carlos William”, with Ezra Pound (for his “abnormal taste for the classics”) and with Yeats, whom they accused of “buying a new outfit when seeing his old threadbare poetic robes.”

But the Gordian knot of this story, between literature and life, is unleashed one day in the London house where Robert and his partner Laura had moved to live, and it was known as The Free Love Corner (the house of free love). After a discussion about the strained love ties between the four of them, Laura rushed out the window from a fourth floor and was seriously injured. Attempted suicide or murder? Neither option would sound good to the police. If it was a suicide attempt, Laura faced a penalty of deportation back to America, since such action was punishable by English law. If someone had pushed her, the matter was even more complicated. Laura was hospitalized and next to the bed of pain, Graves made the decision to be with her and leave England.

First they went to France, visited Gertrude Stein and accepted her advice to seek a refuge in Mallorca. The director of The laureate stops the story here, aware that the rest of Graves’ life would allow for several more films, and believing that “the future breakup of Robert and Laura will not it would do good for a script where the protagonist would end up snubbed ”. In addition, he adds, the last part of his life, his relationships on the island and other stories “could be more committed than having his relatives still alive.”

Graves left his first family (wife and four children) and began another vital adventure and a new literary path. A prolific period began with unsuspected scenarios, from Deià to Pennsylvania, which would give for more chapters than those of his series Yo Claudio , already written in Mallorca. Robert and Laura had to leave the island by feet at the beginning of the Civil War, amid unfounded accusations of spying on an Englishman and a Jewess. Graves would return with his new wife, Beryl, with whom he would have four children, and would recover his house in Can Alluny. The last years of the writer, considered one of the greatest poets of love in the English language, were surrounded by a halo of hippism and his relationships with the so-called muses. Declared favorite son of Deià (850 inhabitants), he rests in his cemetery located right at the top of the city, at the foot of an olive tree, under a tombstone with his name and a single inscription: “Poet”. The rest of the many stories that he starred in in life – after that Goodbye to all that – are still waiting to be taken to the movies and increase his legend.