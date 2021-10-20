Robleño, Fernando Adrián and Colombo will compete in the final of the 'Chenel Cup'

The Madrid right-handers Fernando Adrián and Fernando Robleño and the Venezuelan Jesús Enrique Colombo will play this Saturday, 23 in October, the final of the Chenel Cup, which will be held in the Madrid town of Cadalso de los Vidrios with bulls from the herds of Adolfo Martín and José Vázquez.

These three bullfighters have been the ones who have obtained the highest score at the end of the two semifinals held last weekend in Valdemorillo and San Agustín de Guadalix.

Fernando Adrián has been first in the classification with a note of 15, 8 points after his triumphant performance last Saturday, in Valdemorillo, where he knocked out a large bull back to the Zacarías Moreno ring, for which they even came to ask for a pardon.

The other Madrid from the cartel, Fernando Robleño , has occupied the second position with 15, 5 points thanks also to its successful and very complete Sunday afternoon, in San Agustín de Guadalix, where He also signed an excellent job to an extraordinary bull from Rehuelga, who also received posthumous honors for the return in the drag.

Finally, the Venezuelan Colombo appears in the final thanks to a score of 12, 7, which has been endorsed by the ear that walked in Valdemorillo of a Zacarías Moreno bull, and, above all, by the forcefulness with which he handled the steels in his two tasks.

The other three swords that have remained at the gates of the final have been Jorge Isiegas from Zaragoza (10, 6 points), the Extremaduran Tomás Angulo (9.8) and the also Aragonese Luis Antonio Gaspar Paulita (8.7).

The The winner’s prize will be a guaranteed place at the next San Isidro Fair in 2022, and that winner will come out of the vote of a jury that, as they have done both in the qualifying rounds and in the semifinals, will assess the performances of the three swords in six parameters: attitude, expression ar tistics, fighting, handling of the sword, cut ears and notices received.

The Chenel Cup is an initiative of the Community of Madrid and the Toro de Lidia Foundation to promote bullfighting in times of pandemic, a circuit of 9 festivities held in Madrid municipalities with less than 20. 000 inhabitants and in which 18 matadors were going to dispute “the crown of the bull” in tribute to the master Antonio Chenel Antoñete , just when they are fulfilled 10 years of his death.