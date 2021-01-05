Robles Certifies Army “Maximum Availability” to Help Vaccine Against COVID

Updated: Tuesday, January 5, 2021 12:07 PM

Defense Minister Margarita Robles makes the armed forces available to those who need them for vaccination. That’s what Robles said on Tuesday, where he certified the military’s “maximum readiness” when it comes to helping with the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

“When the health authorities, the autonomous communities or, where appropriate, the health ministry, understand that the armed forces can help, the availability is maximum,” Robles said.

The defense minister insisted that the army has already supported the vaccination campaign in the logistics and transport phases, but insisted that the autonomous communities must be the ones that need the armed forces.

“At the moment, the skills in vaccination and vaccination logistics correspond to the Autonomous Communities, as is the case with the question of military trackers. All military trackers, 2,500 and there are 7,000 trained, act because they asked us for help, “said the minister.

Only 1 in 4 vaccines received was applied

Robles’ statements come a day after confirmation of the slow administration of Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines in Spain. Only 82,834 people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. This is the figure confirmed by the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, which does not meet the expectations of epidemiologists or citizens. In 9 days of the vaccination campaign, only 0.19% of the 47 million Spaniards were vaccinated.

Communities with a long delay such as Madrid, which administered only 6% of the vaccines received by requesting more doses, has already contracted out Red Cross services to “support” the campaign against the coronavirus for a total of 804,098 euros. He did so without launching a public call for tenders, invoking the urgency required by the epidemiological situation.

According to the published document, the Community of Madrid will pay 136,533 euros the first month and 133,512 the remaining five months. In total, 804,098 euros will pay for the service of 12 professionals for six months.