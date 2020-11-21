Rocket attack in Afghanistan: Afghanistan: bomb rained on Kabul, 3 dead feared – many dead feared after rocket and bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan

Kabul

Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, was rocked by several explosions one after another. Meanwhile, several reports were released claiming that the city was also attacked by rockets. Local media claimed that one person was killed and several injured in the bomb blasts. Alarms have been heard in embassies and businesses around Kabul’s green zone, according to the AFP news agency.

An explosion occurred near the prison in which one person was killed and three others were injured. The second explosion occurred in the city’s seventh arrondissement, but no casualties were reported. According to local media, the explosions were caused by magnetic mines. According to an AFP report, such images are also shared on social media in which rock pits are seen.

At the same time, TOLO News quoted the Home Office as saying three people were killed and several others injured in the attack. He says 14 rockets were fired at Kabul.