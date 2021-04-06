Rocket debris on the farm: Elon Musk’s debris SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch on the farm: Rocket debris dumped on the farm

Strong points:

Debris from the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that fell on the farm went on a Starlink mission, part of the second stage usually falls on the water after burning in the atmosphere, this time due to a shortage of fuel.

Recently, concerns have been raised about plans by SpaceX, the company of Tesla owner Elon Musk. Thanks to Starlink, Musk’s company is trying to send a raft of satellites into the sky, causing astronomers to fear that there is no obstacle to observing space and that he can there is a risk of collision with such a large number of space objects.

Now the discussion about it has escalated again after the company’s rocket debris fell on a farm in Washington. Rocket debris was seen falling like a star in the U.S. Pacific Northwest about a week ago, and now the incident has raised questions.

Falcon-9 crashed on re-entry

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, the debris may have been the Second Stage Pressure Vehicle (COPV) of the Falcon 9 rocket that was launched on March 4 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center as part of the Starlink mission 17. The statement posted on Twitter said: “ SpaceX recovered the composite pressurized vehicle from the Falcon 9 re-entry last week. He came across private property in southwest Grant County. Falcon 9 launched 60 Starlink satellites into orbit last month.

Why did this incident happen?

It is usually disassembled or left in the classroom after the completion of the second stage. It is usually left on a path where it burns in the atmosphere and lands in the Pacific Ocean. According to Ars Technica, this time there might not be enough fuel to complete this process. For this reason, there was no controlled re-entry into the atmosphere and this part reached the Pacific Northwest region instead of burning over the ocean.

The debris found on the farm is 5 feet long and its fall to the ground left a mark 5 inches deep. COPV is used to store helium from which pressure is created on the propellant tank.

(Entry: Space.com)

