Rockwell B-1 Lancer: All B-1B bombers have been grounded: US Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers are prohibited

The United States has banned the flight of the world’s most powerful strategic bomber, the B-1B. Following this order, the 100 US Airforce aircraft were unloaded at various air bases and placed in hangars. It is not yet known how long these planes will be allowed to fly again. The B-1B bomber is considered the backbone of the US Air Force. These planes are capable of nuclear attacks in any part of the world in a single flight. In recent times, amid growing tension with China and Russia, this deadly plane has allayed US concerns. In fact, on April 8, a B-1B bomber had to make an emergency landing at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, United States. Upon examination of this aircraft, serial number 86-0104, a large hole was found in the fuel pump filter housing. After that, the order was given to land all B-1B bombers flying in different parts of the world with immediate effect. This was also confirmed by the Office of Public Affairs of the US Air Force’s Global Strike Command. Now all aircraft will only be allowed to fly again after careful review. However, no deadline has yet been set, as these planes are deployed in different corners of the world. The US Air Force’s Global Strike Command has stated that in the absence of B-1B bomber planes, the B-52 and B-2 planes will continue to support our mission around the world.

Huge amount of jet fuel leaking from B-1B

According to The War Zone report, the hole found in the filter housing of the B-1B aircraft is a very serious problem. This filter is on the outside of the F101-GE-102 engine of this aircraft, but it has a major role in the piloting of the aircraft. This hole can also cause fuel to leak from the aircraft during flight. The jet fuel was also visible on the runway when the bomber with serial number 86-0104 landed at Ellsworth Air Force Base in Dakota. If the filter housing is not functioning properly, the pilot flying the aircraft cannot ignite the afterburner. If the afterburner is not activated during the flight of a heavy aircraft like the B-1B, it can reduce the thrust of the aircraft. The B1B aircraft’s F101-GE-102 engine typically has a dry thrust of 17,390 pounds, while if the afterburner is on, the thrust reaches 30,780 pounds. This increases the speed and maneuver of the aircraft. As soon as you turn on the afterburner, flames are seen coming out of the plane’s engine.

This bomber is the largest force in the United States Air Force

The B-1 Lancer bomber is known as the largest force in the US Air Force. This long-range multirole bomber can fly from continent to continent without refueling. The B-1B’s electronic jamming equipment, infrared countermeasure, radar tracking and warning system make it the deadliest flying machine. In addition, its engines are so powerful that even a small bomber can easily fly from a small runway. The B-1B bomber has around 50 world records in its class for speed, payload, range and flight speed. The National Aeronautic Association also recognized the aircraft for making one of the 10 most memorable record flights. The 146-foot-long bomber plane is 137 feet wide. The American B-1 bomber can carry up to 35,000 kg of payload (weapons, ammunition and soldiers). The aircraft consists of 4 crew members in addition to two pilots.

B-1B Bomber specializes in dodging enemy radars

The radar cross section of the B-1 Lancer bomber is extremely short. For this reason, most radars are unable to detect this aircraft. With a heavy payload, this aircraft is able to fly quickly at low altitudes. In addition, advanced electronic countermeasures protect the aircraft from enemy interference, missiles or any other form of attack. The aircraft is equipped with four General Electric (GE) turbofan engines with F101-GE-102 afterburner. On the basis of which this aircraft can fly long distances.

America did not sell this bomber to any country

The United States has so far produced a total of 100 B-1 Lancer bombers, of which 66 planes are still in service. But, given its strength, the US government did not sell this plane to any country other than itself. Even when deployed to any base, the operation of this aircraft remains in the hands of the United States. It can fly at a maximum height of 30,000 feet above sea level. The aircraft can take off with 120,326 kg of aviation fuel, which greatly increases its range.

These missiles and bombs are the strengths of the B-1B

The largest force of this US nuclear bomber is capable of carrying an AGM-86B air-launched cruise missile and an AGM-69 short-range attack missile. There are three internal weapon stores at the lower end of the aircraft, where weapons up to 34,019 kg can be kept. While weapons up to 26761 kg can be deployed on the aircraft’s exterior horde points. However, nuclear weapons were fired from this plane.