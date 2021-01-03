Rome Dead Birds Fall: ‘rain’ of dead birds for the new year in Italy, people fearing revenge – Italy rain of dead birds in the street of Rome does not bode well for the new year

The year 2021 has brought new hope for people around the world amid the corona virus disaster. Thousands of unruly birds died in the city of Rome in Italy when the whole world was immersed in New Years Eve. Fireworks were fiercely lit in the sky during the New Year’s greeting in Rome, which has been the prey of birds flying in the air. The condition became that the streets of Rome were gutted by the corpses of dead birds. Seeing the corpses of these birds soaring into the air has filled the eyes of animal lovers. At the same time, many people were frightened by the fear of a bad omen at the start of the New Year. Let’s know the whole story….

Thousands of humans have become fond of hobbies

On the occasion of the New Year’s greeting, fireworks were set up in the streets of Rome and firecrackers exploded. The central part of the city of Rome became the center of this powerful fireworks display. The birds of the same fireworks became the birds present there at that time. According to the media, because of the fireworks, these birds suffered a heart attack and died. The bodies of thousands of small birds have been seen in many parts of the city of Rome. On seeing these corpses at Roma Termini station, passers-by were shocked. On the other hand, people working for animal rights say these birds got scared and died because of the New Year’s fireworks.

Wet eyes after seeing dead birds in the streets

The Italian authorities had asked people to take care of the animals, but before the New Year’s celebrations people had forgotten everything and thousands of birds lost their lives. A video of the Rome incident is shared, in which one person says this is the most disgusting side of human nature. Thousands of birds died from this fireworks display. Unbelievable, see how much more. During New Years celebrations, Diago, a taxidermist, told the Daily Mail that when I saw the birds on the streets, I couldn’t figure out what it was. Later, it was discovered that they are dead birds and that they number in the thousands. It was a very sad scene. The incident occurred around 12:40 p.m.

People are afraid of the bad omen of the new year

Diago said I think it was caused by fireworks. I am neither a scientist nor an animal doctor, so I cannot say with any responsibility that the fireworks happened. On the other hand, the International Organization for the Welfare of Animals claims that due to the fireworks, the birds in its nest are forced to fly. Organization spokesperson Loredena said the birds may have died of fear. He said birds can fly together and hit a window and a power line. Remember, they can die of a heart attack. Every year, large numbers of wild and domestic animals migrate or are injured. Many people tweeted online saying it was a great omen for the start of the new year.