romeo-castellucci-throws-the-police-into-the-center-of-contemporary-theater

When in Bros the thirty police officers who star in Romeo Castellucci’s new show appear on the scene, the spectator outlines a smile. They are uniformed like typical American agents, they seem out of Area 12, Hill Street sad song or Apache District , but they also remember the Village People cop (Victor Willis) and, his choral movement of troops, to the Keystone Cops of Mack Sennett, the comic silent film patrol one of whose members was a young Charlie Chaplin. The smile fades quickly and, late in the show, it becomes a grimace of horror when two of those same police officers strike it with batons and kicks against a naked character who writhes in pain, fiercely fighting to the limit of what is bearable for the viewer, with a background of noisy sound effect, in one of those terrifying, mortifying moments, which constitute one of the signs of identity of the Castellucci theater, recognized as one of the greats of the current European scene. Extraordinary and awe-inspiring moments of direct theater with which no experience of contemporary creation in any other format can compete.

Bros, who could be seen last Thursday at the Milan Triennial Theater, the Design and Architecture Museum in the Sempione Park of the Lombard city, where Castellucci is a guest artist of the quadrennium 2021 – 2024, arrives this week at High Season as one of the gala appointments the Girona festival (Thursday and Friday, El Canal Performing Arts Center, Salt), and the 24 at 27 will call at the Madrid Autumn Festival (Condeduque Contemporary Culture Center). In the modern Milanese theater, located in the bowels of a building with fascist reminiscences, the Palazzo dell’Arte, strange and disturbing contraptions placed on stage welcomed the audience. They looked like state-of-the-art automatic weapons, Martian tripods or RoboCop-like military servo mechanisms, and they made a rattling noise of a thousand hell. At the entrance of the performance, with the playbook and other informational material about the show, they gave out earplugs, which is not something they provide you in a theater when they program Shakespeare. In Bros there is no recognizable plot or dialogue.

The atmosphere in the room was cloudy, thick and charged, as if there had been a shooting . The machines fell silent and in the oppressive and foreboding silence that followed appeared an old individual with the appearance of a prophet, druid or hermit of the desert (the actor of 79 years originally from the Romanian city of Craiova Valer Dellakeza), who began to reel off some litanies in Romanian. A sheet with the translation allowed to follow more or less in the dark the text, fragments of the prophecies of Jeremiah, from the Old Testament. The prophet was left naked as a Diogenes or a destitute vagabond, and then the policemen burst onto the scene. They vary in number according to the theater where Bros are represented and except for two professional actors (Luca Nava and Sergio Scarlatella) they are (paid) volunteers recruited in each city. In Milan there were rate, but there can be as many as fifty. They moved in groups, martially, like strange and threatening presences in the gloom, dividing into subgroups and composing living pictures (the death of Socrates, the executions of May 3, the anatomy lesson, the burial of Count Orgaz). Some displayed banners with mysterious messages in Latin (whose translation was provided to the viewer on paper) and slogans (a decalogue of alternately terrible and laughable orders), others carried large photos, still others brought out a shrouded body or patrolled with dogs.

The stage was watered with a hose, there was a disorder in the police lines, a machine began to expel columns of steam like ectoplasms and organ melodies of a dark Bach; the officers surrendered to another torture session, this time with towels and water. The audience followed the action between fascinated and bewildered, trying to assimilate the avalanche of images, symbols and sensations.

At one point during the performance, full of hypnotic pictures, the police (who follow instructions on headphones) drew their revolvers, pointed them at the room and fired several thunderous volleys, leaving the air filled with the smell of gunpowder. Then they made an embarrassing click by pulling the triggers on the empty drums, all at once, click-click . The central scene of the torture was brutal and, as has been said, almost unbearable, as was another in which the policemen were collapsing and suffering convulsions. The agents brought out a homunculus, a doll, as if it were a sacred image. They went down to the stalls and surrounded the audience, alarmed and in awe. Back on stage, a beautiful blond boy dressed in a white robe (and police badge) emerged from among its dark ranks, who was given a baton while a poster proclaimed “De pullo et ovo”, making one think of the reproduction of the violent mass of agents, the serpent’s egg as Bergman would say. The audience applauded long after the performance.

In an interview the next morning with EL PAÍS, Castellucci (Cesena, 61 years), faced with the battery of questions about what was seen in the show, stressed that he does not consider his mission to explain what happens in his shows. “I limit myself to suggesting things, those images are there for each one to interpret as they see fit; I don’t want to mean anything precisely. ” He added that “everything you want to interpret is legitimate.”

Another moment of the representation of ‘Bros’, by Romeo Castellucci. STEPHAN GLAGLA

Well, there are the policemen. “They do not arise from intellectual reasoning and in any case they appear as a body, not as individual agents. I felt his presence on my skin in Paris when I was there during the protests against police violence before the covid; every day I left the house, near the Opera, and saw myself surrounded by the riot police. Then I could intensely feel their power of intimidation and that of the uniforms, and the aura of that violence that only they can exercise due to the social contract. It is of course a paradox of democracies that at the core of the law there is that power of violence, that the guardians of law and order adorn themselves with the manganello di poliziotto , the baton. ”

When Castellucci is told that the manganello thing sounds more like Commedia dell’Arte than riot police, he laughs good win. “It is true, and in fact it was a harlequin instrument, which leads me to remember that there is a comic element in Bros that should not be overlooked.” The director agrees that this humorous factor was somewhat buried in the performance of the night before. “It was a particularly dark function, my shows are never closed, there are always changes depending on the place, the audience and, in the case of Bros, of the extras that take part. But there is something of the iconography of those police sowing the chaos of the old Hollywood cinema ”. Did you think about representing them as riot police? “No, I chose the idea, if you will platonic, of the American agent, so recognizable. A kind of incubus in which certain primitive images emerge: the clan, the totem. The one of Bros is not a police to make social criticism, it is an archetypal vision. It constitutes a brotherhood, a body and to a certain extent it is a metaphor for humanity ”. They carry out orders. “Yes, they all do what is ordered together, they are like machines, they receive orders and carry them out without thinking. There is no personal conscience. They are just agents, in the strict sense of the term. The fundamental thing is to obey. ”

Castellucci insists that in Bros he has not wanted to give a critical view of the police. “I am not going to debate whether there should be a police force or not. Although I think that there is another paradox: on the one hand, democracy requires the police; on the other, there must be disobedience because otherwise that would mean that the police control is total; the day the police are not needed will be a bad day. ”

The director laughs at the mention of Village People. “Yes, there is a lot of meta-theatricality, and that element of a masquerade, a grotesque masquerade. And at the same time it scares you. Playing cops and robbers is typical of childhood, of course ”. Castellucci reflects that in the work, with its allusions to the männerbund , the men’s gang, and its group connotations, even homosexuals, there could be no policewomen ”. In the most disturbing moments the policemen of Bros , with their slogans, suggest a fascist squad, Mussolini or Mosley black shirts, or members of the SS. “Yes, there is an allusion to that brotherhood with mystical edges and with an extreme form of control of its members. In the orders that my cops receive, partly mimetic of those of those organizations, there is an ironic element, of serious irony. In that sense, the policemen, with their ‘doing this even if they don’t understand it’, have a parallel with the actors and their craft. In some of the orders you can substitute a police officer for an actor. ”

Romeo Castellucci, in Bologna in June 2020. Roberto Serra – Iguana Press (Getty Images)

Is there a warning in Bros , How can someone read, against totalitarianism? “It can be seen, but I insist that this is not my responsibility or that of the show. I don’t think it is the duty of a theater director to say that something is right or wrong. That is left to philosophers and spirit guides. There is criticism, obviously, but the theater is more a symptom, and a place to question certainties ”. Castellucci does not believe in political theater. “No, although theater is always political in another sense. The theater that I respect is the one that questions and opens up areas of discomfort and discomfort; the one that presents certainties does not interest me. Everybody knows that the police are bad. I try to go further ”. Castellucci says he was very shocked by the images of the fatal beating of George Floyd. “It was a heinous crime perpetrated by one group precisely; The fact that they allowed themselves to kill a man from the point of view of the law is terrible, but, again, to criticize that would be too simple and obvious. ”

Regarding the character of the prophet of Bros, whose figure and word are opposed to the world of modern telecommunications symbolized by the presence and noise of machines, points out that he liked the strangeness that Jeremías’ text provided that said in Romanian, that to many people “it will sound like Aramaic.”

Romeo Castellucci explains that his way of telling as a playwright and director is indebted to the tragedy, but not because he tells a story tragic, but because he sees things with a tragic look. “It is absolutely our genre, as an existential and aesthetic option. The tragedy does not seek a cure or a trial. He understands that evil is a necessary force that cannot be ignored. ”

It is precisely an element of classical tragedy to have moments of unbearable tension, like its theater. “Yes, in tragedy there comes a time when there are no words, that language abandons you, the white shark of pain, as David Foster Wallace says. This makes the tragedy: you look at evil and evil is you. Evil is nameless, so Oedipus remains silent. Words are no longer useful. ”

Where does he get those brutal images that are in the bosom of his representations, as in Inferno , the minutes of absence during the pedophilia scene; in Bros , the one with the beating? “From reality. But I don’t look for them, they come to me. The pain is there. Not that i have ga a sadistic or masochistic component. It is to recognize Beckettianly that the human being is the problem. Beckett’s problem is Aeschylus’s. Why we were born. Evil is not in nature, which is indifferent; it is like the covid or a rose. Evil, the way of treating it, is born of humanity, and of art ”. But those images are so harsh. “It is not a technique, and they do not come from my dreams, because I never dream. They are things that I see ”. He says that the theater must have “toxic” moments like those to shake the body of the spectator like a poison, but it must do it well, with a control of the form, like a knife that penetrates the skin of the public. “I believe a lot in the viewer, in his perception, he must be abandoned and trusted.”

Romeo Castellucci believes that the theater must be “reconfigured” after the pandemic. “We are at a key moment in history that must be taken advantage of, the artist must reflect that the world is no longer the same as before.”

When asked about Pasolini, about whom he has an air of the physical and which he remembers in his ability to dynamite the tranquility of a certain cultural world, Castellucci admits his affinity with the creator in the most intellectual aspect of this. And he takes the opportunity to recall that Pasolini “said puzzling things about the police, whose young members who came from the deep south to beat up the rebellious boys of the bourgeoisie he admired as true sons of the proletariat.”

The return of the international theater

The performances of Bros are a sample of the progressive return of international theater to our country. In Temporada Alta, Castellucci’s name joins those of Alain Platel, Oskaras Korsunovas, Guy Cassiers, Christopher Marthaler and Christiane Jatahy. At the Madrid Autumn Festival, which opened last Thursday with an applauded show by the flamenco company Peeping Tom and another by the Argentine creator Lorena Vega, Imprenteros , a theatrical phenomenon in his country, in addition to the Castellucci show, there will be works by other great figures of the European scene such as Cassiers himself (Antigone in Molenbeek + Tiresias , 19 and 20, the Greeks Dimitris Papaioannou (Transverse Orientation , 26, 27 and 28 November) and Christos Papadopoulos (Larsen C , 28 and 29 November) and the Spanish Angelica Liddell (Terebrante , 27 and 28 November ).