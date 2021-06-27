Romn Campa, new CEO of Adevinta Spain

Romn Campa, until now Managing Director of InfoJobs, will be the new CEO of Adevinta Spain as of July 1 and Gianpaolo Santosola, who has held this position until now, has been appointed Executive Vice President of European Markets of the company. These two changes come as part of the reorganization of the management team following the finalization of the acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group (“eCG”). The transaction was first announced in July 2020 and is expected to close on June 25.

Romn Campa, CEO of Adevinta Spain, joined the company in August 2016 as CFO. Years later, in July 2019, he was promoted to CEO of InfoJobs, a position he has held until now. “I approach this new change with great enthusiasm. We are faced with the challenge of continuing to drive the growth of the company and aspire to increasingly ambitious goals, and we will achieve this thanks to a team of people without equal ”. And he concludes: “I thank the company, and in particular Gianpaolo Santosola, for the trust they have always placed in me and that they are counting on me for this challenge.”

In his new role as Executive Vice President of European Markets at Adevinta, Santosola will lead teams in markets such as Spain, Germany, Italy, Austria, Hungary, the Netherlands and the Ireland: “A new phase begins for the company. Adevinta becomes the world leader in online marketplaces and our presence in Europe is strengthened. In this position, the Spanish market will continue to have great weight ”. And he adds: “I am very grateful for these three years at the helm of Adevinta Spain for all that we have accomplished together, especially in this last period of the pandemic.”

New group management team

Adevinta’s new management team will continue to be led by the current CEO, Rolv Erik Ryssdal, and will consist of the following members:

● Uvashni Raman, Chief Financial Officer

● Brent Mclean, Director of Products and Technology

● Nicki Dexter, Director of Human Resources and Communication

● Antoine Jouteau, CEO of Adevinta France

● Malte Krger, CEO of Mobile.de (Germany)

● Gianpaolo Santosola, Executive Vice President of European Markets

● Zac Candelario, Executive Vice President of International Markets

With the acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group, Adevinta becomes the world leader in online classifieds and covers a population of one billion people, with approximately three billion monthly visits.

With a combined presence in 16 countries, the management teams of Adevinta and eBay Classifieds Group will share a set of strategic principles developed through a common history of acquisition and expansion of consumer markets and successful verticalization to create value. The global presence, in turn, will place the new group in the ideal position to further consolidate the global online classifieds industry.

The new management team, drawing on the great talent of both companies and the sum of experiences, will work to optimize the strategies of the different assets at different stages of development, accelerating monetization and creating value for users. and Adevinta customers. .

Notes to Editors

Romn Campa, CEO of Adevinta Spain

Romn joined Adevinta Spain in August 2016 as CFO. Years later, in July 2019, he was named CEO of InfoJobs.

Prior to joining the Adevinta Spain team, Romn developed his professional career in the consulting world with McKinsey & Co. He holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in business administration from ESADE and a master’s degree in business administration from the MIT Sloan School of Management.

Gianpaolo Santosola, Executive Vice President of European Markets at Adevinta

Gianpaolo Santorsola was appointed CEO of Adevinta Spain (formerly Schibsted Spain) in July 2018. He is also responsible for the joint ventures of Adevinta in Brazil, OLX and InfoJobs. He joined Adevinta (formerly Schibsted) in 2011 and has held various management positions, including Chief Operating Officer of the South European Hub and Executive Vice President in charge, over the years, of most of the markets in Adevinta’s portfolio. .

Prior to coming to Adevinta, Gianpaolo started his career as a management consultant at McKinsey & Co. He holds a BA in Economics and Financial Markets from Luigi Bocconi Commercial University in Italy (2003) and an MBA of INSEAD in Singapore and France (2006).

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric