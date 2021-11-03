Rosalía returns bathed in blood and glitter: announces a new album, 'Motomami', for 2022

Dances in heels with a bikini that looks like chain mail, with a motorcycle helmet from which pigtails come out, bathed in red glitter as if it were blood, many butterflies and a slogan that is repeated: Motomami . This is how Rosalía (28 has announced her next album for 2022. The Barcelona artist has shown a preview of 15, with a renewed aesthetic that breaks with what was shown in El mal quer (2018), but that maintains a continuous line with the last thing the artist has been doing.

On November 2, 2018, just three years ago, Rosalía broke into the world market with her album, which divided the songs by chapters. The album, inspired by the anonymous novel Flamenca from the 13th century, told the story of a toxic relationship between a woman and a possessive man. All adapted and reconverted into a cañí aesthetic, both visually and musically. Since then, the Barcelona artist has participated in about twenty songs, in which she moves away (whether solo or collaborating with other artists) from the universe of flamenco – in which she also delved into her first work, Los Angeles ( 2017), with Raül Refree on guitar— to get closer to Latin and urban rhythms.

Since The bad love , Rosalía has visited different musical genres, collaborating with J Balvin in With height (2019); with Ozuna in Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi (2019); with Texan rapper Travis Scott on TKN (2020); with The Weeknd on the remix of Bliding Lights (2020); or with the Dominican Tokischa in Linda (2021), her last musical appearance before the announcement of Motomami.

In this new album, with the images published as a clue, Rosalía could tell the other side of the coin of her latest album, showing the profile of an empowered woman who has left her history of abuse behind. He dances alone, with strength and with a determined look. As for the musical, the artist is closer to A palé, single that she published in 2019, and it seems that the urban rhythms will be the usual tonic of Motomami . In the pool of collaborations, the most desired is one with the artist Rauw Alejandro, with whom he maintains a sentimental relationship.