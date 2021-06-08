Strong points:

In the Siberian region, after having “slept” for 24,000 years, the name of this microscopic creature is now called Bdelloïde and it survives in the aquatic environment. This creature has an incredible ability to keep itself alive even under the harshest of conditions.

Russian scientists have found this microbe in the frozen ground of the icy zone adjacent to the Siberian Arctic.

Russian scientists extracted this frozen ground using an excavator. “Our report is strong evidence that multicellular animals can live for thousands of years in a state of cryptobiosis,” said Stas Malavin, a Russian soil scientist. Previous research had said that these microbes can live 10 years when frozen.

The microorganism has been alive for 24,000 years

In the latest research, using radiocarbon dating, Russian researchers discovered that this microbe had been alive for 24,000 years. The area where this creature comes from is covered in snow all year round. The research is published Monday in the journal Current Biology. This is not the first time that ancient life has been rediscovered in a still frozen region.

Now the ice is slowly melting in Siberia and the remains of very ancient creatures are found there. On the other hand, Russia is extracting the viruses of the time from the fossils of 50,000-year-old animals that no longer exist. These animal fossils were found in the snowy region of Siberia and now scientists from the Russian Biological Weapons Research Center are extracting their biological material. These fossils have been buried there under the ice for thousands of years. Russian scientists are extracting fossils from ancient woolly elephants and rhinos, and the remains of dogs, horses, rats and rabbits from Prague’s historic period.

“Scientists who made biological weapons took samples”

According to DailyMail news, the oldest fossil is around 50,000 years old, it is a lemming (rat-like creature). All research is supervised by the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology. This center was established by Leonid Brezhnev, the leader of the Soviet Union during the Cold War. The purpose of this center was to conduct research to manufacture biological weapons at this time. This research center near Novosibirks in Siberia is making the second vaccine against the corona virus in competition with Sputnik V. Russian scientists have collected 50 samples of ancient fossils from the Mammoth Museum in Yakutsk, the coldest city in the world, and should only recover this amount. This research by Russian scientists goes beyond the international campaign to clone ancient organisms.