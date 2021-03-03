RRHHDigital launches Coffee Break, the first TV program dedicated to HR

In the year of its fifteenth anniversary, from RRHHDigital we continue to innovate. The first was the birth of a 100% digital medium 15 years ago. Then come multimedia content, video interviews, podcasts, events – face-to-face and virtual -, webinars … and even the launch of a TV show. A brand new format within the human resources sector which will see the light of day next Monday with the release of its first opus. We welcome the coffee break.

As they say, it is a pioneering program in terms of theme, since it will deal with everything relating to human resources and people management; teleworking, health and well-being, work-life balance, equality, inclusion and diversity, remuneration for work, sustainability, technology, innovation … will be framed within this television format which will also have regular sections in which we will speak. business in the world of work and business, we will make room for the opinion of viewers through social networks and we will also announce the most important events that take place every week in the sector.

Coffee Breakestar based, of course, on people’s testimonials. These people who, during their working day, stop for a few minutes to dialogue, debate, interact, chat … with their colleagues in what little time in Spain like “coffee time”. For this reason, we will have great guests in all interviews, conferences, debates and expert pills in which we will discover a large number of relevant aspects within the sector that concerns us, that of human resources.

Every Monday, on RRHHDigital, you can watch a new coffee break program and discover the latest trends in people management, the work environment and the business world. We are waiting for you from March 8 each week!

