RS Components and Mondragn University collaborate to improve practical training for engineering students

RS Components (RS), brand of Electrocomponents plc (LSE: ECM), a global multichannel distributor of solutions for industrial customers and suppliers, reaffirms its social commitment through the support it provides to various educational establishments, by occurrence with Mondragon Unibertsitatea (Mondragn University), supporting various programs and initiatives that contribute to improving the training of future engineers and technicians, key to progress in the technological innovation of the company.

Among the various actions supported by RS Components with Mondragon Unibertsitatea, the company collaborates with the electronics and IT department in the design of projects launched by students, in which not only components and solutions are taken into account, but also You learn to manage them well, from cost control, planning, etc., reflecting the reality that students will encounter in their future professional life.

RS Components works with students and teachers helping them so that they can get in direct contact with the main manufacturers of leading technologies distributed by the company, in order to organize seminars and equipment presentations, to obtain loans and donations of material and collaborate in other possible actions and initiatives. .

Currently, RS Components and Mondragon Unibertsitatea are also collaborating on the Bilbao AS Fabrik initiative, launched earlier this year. This project, led by the City of Bilbao, benefits from the collaboration of a network of strategic partners with European funding, and seeks to develop an environment where emerging companies, advanced service companies and universities coexist. Concretely, the collaboration of RS Components has resulted in the delivery of robots for the Fab Lab installed in Bilbao AS Fabrik, specially designed for students to discover robotics, making it accessible to actors of the future and preparing them for Industry. 4.0.

“RS Components has a long history of collaborating with the world of education, from the STEM skills of the youngest to teaching in universities, through very diverse and interesting initiatives”, says Mikel Lava, Country Manager of RS Components Iberia. “By supporting institutions such as Mondragon Unibertsitatea, we are working together so that our young people can learn and interact with technology so that it inspires them to become future engineers and scientists, able to work for a more sustainable and advanced society.”

“Our university has a clear vocation for work and relations with the company”, explains Professor Jos M Canales of Mondragon Unibertsitatea. “We greatly appreciate the effort, commitment and support that RS Components has shown us over many years, and we are very grateful. Their experience and knowledge helps our students to improve their education, but also helps them to realize the importance of using the knowledge acquired during their university studies in practice ”.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric