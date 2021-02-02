Rubn Castro appointed new director of Adecco Staffing in Spain

Rubn Castro has been appointed Director of Adecco Staffing, the Adeccolder Group division for talent selection and recruitment. Castro, originally from Madrid, holds an advanced degree in Business and Marketing Management, a Masters in Human Resources Management (Khnel), a PDD from EI, an MBA from INSEAD ( Fontainebleau) and a PDL from IMD (Lausanne).

He joined the company in 2002 and has since held various leadership roles within the organization including that of Central South Regional Director, National Sales Director, Global Practice Leader – an international position he has held. for three years in the parent company of the organization in Switzerland until her reinstatement in the Sales Department of the Adecco Group in Spain in 2018-, a position she has held until now.

Rubn Castro is a member of the Board of Directors of Adecco Espaa and in his new role as Director of Adecco Staffing, he will be responsible for ensuring the positioning of Adecco and the implementation of the commercial and operational strategy through the structure of the group and of the different units of the companies integrated within the division.

Adecco Staffing offers Human Resources solutions to make companies more competitive: interim, direct recruitment, RPO, on-site structures, training and HR advice.

