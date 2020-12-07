Rudy Giuliani Trump lawyer: Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani Coronavirus Positive: Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Gilliani

Washington

Lawyer for US President Donald Trump, Rudy Gilliani, has tested positive for the Corona virus. The president confirmed this by tweeting on Sunday afternoon. He said former New York Mayor Gilliani was infected with the corona virus. He had recently visited several states for Trump’s efforts to reverse election results.

‘See you soon’

Gilliani is hospitalized after being found positive. Trump wished him good luck soon. He tweeted: ‘Rudy you are going to be fine soon. We will meet soon. ‘On Sunday morning, Gilliani attended a show on “ Fox News,’ ‘in which he discussed the legal challenges Trump faces in several states.

‘Chinese virus’

Trump called Corona a “ Chinese virus ” in his tweet. Significantly, Trump has been an attacker on China since the start of the pandemic and alleges Beijing has withheld information about the severity of the virus from the world. At the same time, a few days ago, the US CDC report claimed that antibodies to fight SARS-CoV-2 were found in blood samples taken in the United States before cases of the virus were reported to Wuhan, China, last year.