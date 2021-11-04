Rueda's heir attributes his trial to “a revenge” of Joan Llinares, director of the Anti-Fraud Agency, and Vicent Todolí, former director of the Tate Modern

José Luis Rueda, in the Valencia audience, and in the foreground, Consuelo Ciscar, last Tuesday. Mònica Torres

Surrounded by models and sketches of his adoptive father that he carries with him, José Luis Rueda vehemently defended this Thursday the authenticity of the 98 works by Gerardo Rueda that he sold and donated for 3.4 million euros in 2004 and 2006 to the Institut Valencià d’Art Modern (IVAM), during the direction of Consuelo Ciscar, between 2004 and 2014. Vehemence that he has also exhibited to launch criticisms and accusations against certain experts for provoking the trial and for having “destroyed the name” of his father. “The sculptures that were previously sold for a million and a half are now worth zero,” he assured at the Valencia Court, which judges whether those two operations were fraudulent.

In particular, Rueda has pointed out Joan Llinares, former administrator of the Valencian museum and current director of the Valencian Anti-Fraud Agency by appointment of the Valencian Courts, and Vicent Todolí, former artistic director of the IVAM in its early years and former director of the Tate Modern in London. He has accused them of perpetrating “revenge” against him and, supposedly, against the work of the creator, using the prosecution for this. He has presented himself as a victim, a person “extremely generous with the IVAM” and who did not need the money, before submitting to the prosecutor’s questions.

Llinares and Todolí are called to testify as witness and expert, respectively, by the popular accusation represented by Acción Cívica contra la Corrupción. On the first day of the trial, last Tuesday, the defenses asked for the exclusion of both experts, considering that they had no relationship with the facts tried, nor did they work at the IVAM at the time of the same, despite what Rueda said today . The accusations affected the relevance and prestige of their professional career, in addition to recalling that Llinares was the administrator of the IVAM at the proposal of the director who replaced Ciscar, José Miguel G. Cortés, and when the Generalitat’s Intervention carried out a first report that detected numerous irregularities during the management of the former director. Todolí and Llinares were part of the founding team of the IVAM, inaugurated in 1989, when the museum quickly acquired prestige on the national and international circuit.

Ciscar, his economic boss, Juan Carlos Lledó and José Luis Rueda face sentences of between six and five years in prison for the alleged crimes of embezzlement, prevarication and documentary falsification. Rueda’s interrogation has had to be suspended due to the indisposition of Císcar’s lawyer, Juan Molpeceres, who has had to withdraw to undergo a medical examination.

The president of the court has wished the lawyer a speedy recovery and has summoned the parties to resume the hearing next Monday at 10 hours -a date that was not initially included in the trial session calendar-, although he has promised to inform you if there is any news before.

The heir of Rueda has declared about an hour, time that he has used to repeatedly affirm that he has every right to reproduce and copy the works of his father, as have had the heirs of Julio González or Joan Miró, that the entire operation was legal and had the backing of all the museum curators involved in the purchase and donation of works, most of which were cast and materialized 10 years after the artist’s death on different scales and materials. Císcar and Lledó also tried to involve museum staff in the two operations at all times in their respective interrogations.

Rueda has insisted that, as the legal heir to the work, you have the right to have up to 12 copies and has insisted that the close of 800 sculptures that make up the Reina Sofia or IVAM collections, only a few dozen were made while the authors were alive, the rest are posthumous .

To questions from the Prosecutor’s Office, Rueda has denied that he offered the IVAM a piece (the Great Relief, one of the most significant and voluminous) that had already been purchased by the Reina Sofía, and has stated that his father “left five pieces cast, although only three assembled, since they weigh 4. 000 kilos and require several operators for their assembly. ”

prosecutor has asked him insistently about how he proposed the purchase from the IVAM and with whom he developed the negotiation, to which the son of the Madrid sculptor has replied that his father’s initial bond occurred during the direction of Carmen Alborch (1988 – 1993) and that he addressed letters to Consuelo Císcar -en 2004 and 2006 – to propose purchases and donations.