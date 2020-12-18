Russell Reynolds appoints Pedro Goenaga as new senior advisor

Pedro Goenaga has been appointed Senior Advisor of Russell Reynolds, specializing in research and assessment of senior executives, with the aim of strengthening the company’s activities in Latin America and developing the Family Business practice, which he has co-directed in recent years. . As of January 1, he will cease being a partner of the firm, leaving his research and evaluation functions to work with those responsible for the Americas and all sectors and practices.

During twenty-three years in the company, he held various positions. He headed the firm in Brazil and Spain and was a member of the World Executive Committee. He was a member of various committees such as the Nominations Committee, Europe and Americas Operations Committees and led the opening of Russell Reynolds offices in Dubai and Miami.

During his tenure as head of the firm in Spain, until 2013, the leader led the previous economic crisis, from which the company emerged strengthened in the area of ​​research and assessment of senior executives and relaunched the practice corporate governance. After the change of management, with Ramón Gómez de Olea heading the Madrid and Barcelona offices, Goenaga became the World Executive Committee.

The positioning of the firm, at the global level with that it occupies at the national level, means that at present this crisis has a lesser impact than that of Lehman. In 2016, he was tasked with replicating the management of the Spanish crisis in Brazil, at the request of its president. After having reconfigured the team by more than 50%, the firm has now returned to a leading position in this country. Brazil has also become an office that works on several projects with European countries, including Spain and the Americas.

Pedro Goenaga’s future goal is to stay connected to the business world in the investment field, in line with his previous experience as an investment director or CEO of venture capital firms, when he multiplied by ten the investment made in Gespalets by its investors or represented Axis on several boards of directors.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital