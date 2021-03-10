russia china lunar research base: russia and china will establish a lunar research base: russia and china together to build a base on the moon

Moscow

The United States had given its full force to its space program to compete with the Soviet Union and now Russia has decided to team up with China to compete with the United States. The two countries have announced that they will jointly build a scientific research station on the moon. America is working on the Artemis mission to send humans to the moon again in 2024. On the other hand, Russia, which has long been a space partner with America, has now indicated the changing battlefield of space by supporting China.

What will work

China and Russia signed a memorandum in which the International Scientific Lunar Station would be built together. According to the Russian statement, this station will be a complex of experimental research facilities that will be on the lunar surface or in its orbit. It is designed to perform research in different ways and for different purposes.

The base will focus on the exploration and use of the moon, the development of basic research and technology. It will be equipped with all kinds of capabilities, unmanned and suitable for humans. The two countries have not yet disclosed the responsibilities shared between them. For many years, the US space agency used to go into space with the help of the Russian Soyuz spacecraft, but last year the agency sent astronauts for the first time since 2011 from SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft.

Is Russia separating from America?

Indeed, at the end of this decade, the program of the International Space Station comes to an end. In such a situation, it is believed that Russia is trying to separate itself from the United States and other countries by going with China. The agreements of Artemis of America were also not taken into account by Russia, which was made with the international exploration of the moon. Russia described it as being US-centric.

Sino-American collision

The race to overtake space also continues between China and America. Recently, the Martian missions of the two arrived in search of life on the red planet. The Chinese Tianwen-1 probe is in orbit around Mars and recently sent high-definition photos. The Tianwen-1 rover will touch the surface in May or June. It hasn’t been given many names yet but it will work for 90 days after a surface hit.

At the same time, US space agency NASA’s Perseverance Rover landed on Mars’ Jezero crater and began preparations to find traces of ancient microbial life hidden in the rocks.