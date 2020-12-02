Russia deploys deadly terminator tank and buildable enemy helicopters – Russia deploys BMPT-72 termination tank capable of fighting helicopters and planes

Russia has deployed its undeniable target BMPT-72 termination tank in the Baltic Sea amid mounting tensions with the United States. The tank is capable of firing shells with enemy helicopters and planes at low speed. These tanks are deployed in the Central Military District of Russia. It is believed that this new Russian deployment could worsen its relations with the United States.

Many high altitude drones and helicopters have a call

This tank is manufactured by the Russian company Uralvagonzavod. Known as the Terminator, this tank provides close support to its other partner tanks and the Orderly Fighting Vehicle during urban combat. As a result, enemies, helicopters, drones or other low-flying planes are not targeted. The BMPT-72 tank was shown for the first time at the Russian Arms Expo 2013.

Terminator showed his strength in Syria

The Terminator tank is a combat-proof weapon. In other words, the mastery of this tank has been proven even on the battlefield. Russia deployed it to the war-torn areas of Syria in 2017. The tank appeared in these photos when Syrian President Bashar Assad met with the head of Russian General Valery Gerasimov at Hemmim Airport in Syria.

These weapons make the Terminator tank deadly

The main weapons of the Terminator tank include a 130mm Ataka-30 missile launcher with two A42 30mm 2 automatic cannons. While the other weapons of this tank are two 30mm AG-17D grenade launchers and PKTM machine guns. 7.62 mm. The tank is built on the chassis of Russia’s famous T-72 main battle tank. T-72 tanks are in use in many countries around the world, including Russia and India. Many countries including India also manufacture this tank in their own countries under license.

The Russian Defense Ministry made this tweet

On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry wrote in its Facebook post that oil tankers (operating tanks) in the Central Military District are in control of the new BMPT termination tanks. This tank was deployed here for operational testing. The Terminator is a versatile vehicle supporting other tanks. Which can be easily used even in urban areas.