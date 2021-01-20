russia does its best to keep peace between India and China: India, China and Russia do their best to be at peace

Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia is doing its best to keep two great friends and brothers of Russia – India and China – at peace with each other. At a press conference on Monday, Lavrov also said that the US-Indo-Pacific strategy will not affect the close partnership between India and Russia.

In response to a question, Lavrov said, “We are friends of India. We are doing our best to keep our two great friends and brothers, India and China, at peace with you.

He said: “It is our policy that we are promoting not only from the SCO or BRICS point of view, but we also have a trilateral framework – RIC – Russia, India and China.” Lavrov said that at the Moscow ministerial meeting in September 2020, the three countries jointly gave a message to play their role in peace, stability and security in Asia.