Russia expels European diplomats: diplomats expelled from Russia, Germany, Sweden and Poland for supporting Navalny – Russia expels diplomats from Germany, Sweden and Poland for rallying to protests in favor by Alexei Navalny

Moscow

Russia expelled diplomats from Germany, Sweden and Poland for supporting Alexei Navalny. Diplomats from these three countries participated in events organized in support of Navalni. The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying the three diplomats took part in the illegal demonstrations on January 23. At the same time, the European Union described its relations with Russia at the lowest level. It is believed that the countries of the European Union may soon announce sanctions against Russia.

Sweden rejects Russian accusation

At the same time, the spokesperson for the Swedish Foreign Ministry categorically denied that his diplomat had participated in protests. Navalny, an anti-corruption investigator and critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was arrested last month after returning from Germany to Russia. He was sentenced to three and a half years by the Russian court after the hearing.

Navalni sentenced to three and a half years

Navalny is a fierce critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Recently, he posted a video and accused Putin of taking the world’s biggest bribe. He claimed that Putin had an Arab mansion instead. However, Putin categorically denied ownership of the palace. Putin said he or any of his family did not own this palace.

Relations between Russia and Europe at the lower level

The European Union’s senior diplomat said the inappropriate treatment of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was a low point in Brussels-Moscow relations. A few days after Navalny’s sentencing to almost three years in Russia, EU Foreign Affairs Chief Joseph Borel met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Russia is accused within the international community of having ordered that Navalny be sent to prison. Borel said ahead of the meeting with Lavrov in Moscow that our relations are under strain and the Navalny issue is a low point in our relations.

The European Union also demanded the release

Burrell said after the meeting that he informed Lavrov of his concerns about Navalny’s imprisonment and the thousands of people protesting on his behalf. The EU official also said he had also informed Lavrov about Navalny’s release and the European Union’s support for the investigation into the August venom attack on him.