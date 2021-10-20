russia-experiences-a-dizzying-increase-in-covid-cases-with-a-thousand-deaths-a-day

Russia, the first country to register a vaccine against the coronavirus, Sputik V, widely promoted abroad by the Kremlin, records new mortality records ―around a thousand deaths a day― and infections to a dizzying pace day after day for weeks. Despite the latest efforts by the authorities, only 42 of the 145 million inhabitants (one 28, 9%) of the Eurasian country have been vaccinated against covid, according to the Ministry of Health.

The low percentage of the population immunized with Russian injections, due to apathy, distrust or lack of fear towards the virus, together with the lack of compliance with the already lax sanitary measures imposed until now by a government that prematurely maintained a triumphalist attitude over the end of the pandemic, has led to another wave of cases. The Russian Executive has already announced a tightening of restrictions and the closure of work centers for nine days.

“Do you hear the sounds from outside?”, She asks in a white PPE suit Ekaterina Zuikova, a doctor at a hospital in the Oriol region. “For several weeks, the sirens of the ambulances do not stop neither day nor night,” he laments through Instagram while describing the severity of the sick. Oriol hospitals, about 320 kilometers from Moscow, with a population of 724. 700 people no longer have beds available, the governor, Andrei Klychkov, has acknowledged. They had enabled some 900, but they register more than 250 new cases of covid every day; most of them very serious. Health centers, Zuikova insists, are saturated.

Other territories are going the same way. The occupancy of beds by patients with covid is higher than 90% in 27 of the 84 Russian regions, said this Wednesday Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova, responsible for the fight against the coronavirus.

This Wednesday, Russia has once again registered a historical maximum of deaths from covid – 19 in the last 24 hours: 1.0 28. And 34. 073 new infections. The Eurasian giant reports the second highest number of daily coronavirus deaths in the world – in the count to 28 days -, by behind the United States, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Most patients in intensive care units are not vaccinated, the head of the main hospital for covid patients, Denis Protsenko, has alerted. . “The situation is extremely tense,” Danila Konnov, chief physician of the H-Clinc University Hospital, reported by phone, blaming the increase in cases on the “strong” anti-vaccine feelings of the population, on the “use of drugs without proven efficacy against covid ”and the fact that health workers still do not seem fully aware of the importance of immunization.

Since the third wave before the summer, several Russian regions, including Moscow, decreed measures to force vaccination for certain groups of workers: public facing officials or service sector personnel, for example. No one could go to work without the corresponding certificate. But, in addition to a juicy market for fake vaccination certificates emerging, the measure does not appear to have worked. Nor are the latest prize initiatives –even the apartment raffle- for people who get vaccinated.

Contradictory messages

The number of inoculated is stagnant in the 28, 9%. How does a country with three domestically manufactured vaccines against covid – 19 go to the queue in the vaccination campaigns? Is it just the low number of inoculates that fuels the fourth wave? The reasons, points out the sociologist Denis Volkov, head of the Levada polling center, are various, but above all the “contradictory messages” from the Government. On the one hand, they downplayed the pandemic and criticized other countries for their tough measures, he says. They have also repeatedly declared victory over the coronavirus. Moscow and Saint Petersburg, where an economic forum or Euro Cup matches were held, have been two of the most open, active and vibrant cities in Russia in the midst of a pandemic.

In Russia, public television has come to define the AstraZeneca vaccine as “the monkey vaccine” (alluding to the fact that it uses an attenuated chimpanzee adenovirus) and only recently has the reality of hospitals begun to be shown, with images of saturated beds and seriously hospitalized on state television. In the Eurasian country, where experts doubt the official figures, they report 226. 353 deceased since the beginning of the pandemic, the 55% of the population is not afraid of covid – 19, according to the latest survey from the Levada center, from September. And that figure, says the demoscopic organization, Russia’s only independent, has remained practically unchanged since the beginning of the year.

The Kremlin is beginning to recognize that its recipes have not worked. A week ago, the vice president of the Duma (Parliament), Pyotr Tolstoi, admitted that the requests of the authorities have not been effective. “Unfortunately, we carried out a complete information campaign on the coronavirus in Russia in the wrong and completely wrong way,” he told a pro-government channel. “Citizens do not have the confidence to go and get vaccinated,” Tolstoi remarked.

The social anthropologist Alexandra Arjipova, from the National Academy of Economy and Public Administration of Russia, has compiled and investigated a database of millions of messages on the networks, rumors and texts about the covid – 19 and interviewed dozens of people in the Eurasian country about their attitude towards the disease and vaccines. His analysis indicates that the general anti-vaccination attitudes have been joined by others towards a new immunization and also specific reluctance towards the Russian vaccine, derived from mistrust towards the system and the Government. “It is not a simple primitive fear of vaccination,” he says.

Lack of alternatives

Arjipova has divided into three groups those who are reluctant to get vaccinated in Russia: the “conspiracy theorists”, those who fear outside interference through vaccines; the “reinsurers”, who, like the previous ones, have little understanding of how vaccines work and are very concerned about how they will affect their health but trust others to get vaccinated and group immunity; and a third group of skeptics towards Sputnik V. “The latter distrust, for example, Russian medicine or institutions and are also bothered by the lack of alternatives (Western vaccines are not available in Russia)”. Sputnik V has been approved by 70 countries – including Mexico, Argentina, Belarus, Hungary and Serbia – but the World Health Organization its authorization process is still paralyzed; also, the European Medicines Agency.

With this breeding ground for new infections and deaths, some regions have already announced more restrictions. The Government has declared as non-working days the days between 30 of October and 7 of November, taking advantage of a bridge for a national holiday, and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday authorized the regions to add more days to the closure of work centers, which, however, does not amount to confinement and does not affect essential workers. In addition, some territories will decree self-isolation for those over 60 years not vaccinated; They will reduce the number of people in face-to-face work from now on, they will veto the entrance to public and leisure establishments to those who are not immunized or without negative PCR, something that they will control through a QR code system that already worked before the summer.