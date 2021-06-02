Russia fifth-generation Su 57 fighter aircraft capable of carrying Okhotnik attack drones

Four “Brahmastra” have joined the arms of the Russian fifth-generation Sukhoi-57 fighter jet, capable of wreaking havoc around the world. These Brahmastras are so dangerous that at the request of the Sukhoi pilot, they can return unharmed after destroying the enemy. Yes, the Russian Sukhoi-57 fighter plane was able to take with it 4 Okhotnik drones designed to perform horrific strikes. According to Russian news agency Tass, sources who built the Sukhoi said the plan to operate the attack drone from a fighter jet was in the works. He said that this fighter plane is capable of carrying 2-4 Okhotnik drones. This latest Russian announcement has heightened tension between the United States and NATO countries. Let us know how the attacking drone plane will be freed from the fighter plane ….

Sukhoi-57 and Okhotnik drones will be connected to each other

According to Russian media, the Okhotnik heavy attack drone and the Sukhoi-57 fighter jet will be connected to each other. These drones will target aerial and ground targets at the request of the Sukhoi pilot. The S-70 Okhotnik attack drone is made by Sukhoi Design Bureau, the maker of the Su-57. This drone is equipped with aircraft stealth technology and does not require it. For this reason, it does not go under the enemy’s radar. This drone plane is said to weigh 20 tons and can fly at a speed of 1000 kilometers per hour. The Okhotnik drone first took off on August 3, 2019. The drone remained under the control of the aircraft operator for approximately 20 minutes. After that, on September 27, 2019, the Okhotnik drone flew with Sukhoi-57. The drone showed acrobatics in the air in automatic mode at an altitude of about 1,600 meters. The entire flight lasted about 30 minutes. According to Tass, from 2024, Russian soldiers will start procuring these deadly drones.

Sukhoi-57 jet can fly directly in the sky

The Russian Sukhoi-57 fighter jet is able to soar straight into the sky just after takeoff thanks to the power of its powerful engine. This fighter plane has been tested in many complex conditions. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Su-57 fighter jet specializes in all combat skills, whether low-level flight or aerial combat. To make this fighter plane more powerful, a new powerful engine will soon be installed there. On January 29, 2010, the Su-57E took off for the first time. A total of 10 planes are currently flying. However, serial production of the Sukhoi Su-57 stealth fighter has now started. Soon he will also be included in the Russian Air Force. After a few years, it will also be launched on the international arms market. Many countries, including Turkey, have also expressed their willingness to buy it. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was present with Russian President Putin at an air show, was in awe of the Sukhoi-57E and offered to buy it. Erdogan asked Putin: “Is this plane available for sale? To that, Putin said, “Yes, you can buy it. “

There has been havoc in Syria, the American F-35 is also behind

According to reports, in 2018, Russia tested all weapons and defense systems of the Su-57E aircraft in war-torn Syria. It is said that after being successful in Syria, he was allowed to be included in the Russian Air Force. The Su-57E is manufactured by the Russian company Sukhoi. This fifth generation stealth aircraft can destroy enemy air defense system. The US media have described the Russian Sukhoi Su-57 aircraft as the best air superiority fighter in its class. It has been said that this fighter plane will have an advantage during air combat over any other aircraft. It can also defeat the American fifth-generation F-35 fighter jet, which in the future will become the main fighter aircraft of NATO countries. Russia’s Su-57 fighter jet is also cheaper than Lockheed Martin’s F-35 in terms of cost. Its design and avionics are also more aerodynamic. It can accelerate up to Mach 2 (around 2,500 km / h) without using the afterburner. Even its subsonic range is over 3500 kms.

Panic in America because of the Sukhoi Su-57 fighter plane

The Russian Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jet is equipped with a variety of deadly weapons. It is designed to fly with a full range of weapons. It also includes short-range air-to-air missiles and air-to-ground attack missiles that can strike the ground up to 150 km. Besides the Russian Vimpel R-37M hypersonic jet missile, it is also capable of attacking the Kh-47M2 Kinzhal nuclear-capable missile. This is the reason why there is an atmosphere of panic in America regarding the Su-57. Especially when this plane can even beat America’s most modern aircraft, the F-35. Numerous American reports have claimed that this state-of-the-art fighter jet from Russia can threaten many military bases not only in America, but also in NATO. The AESA radar and the other systems it contains provide the pilot with the necessary information and support. This aircraft is equipped with more stealth technology than the F-35. Because of this, he can secretly seek out and destroy his target.