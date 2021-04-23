Russia orders the withdrawal of troops: Russia orders the withdrawal of troops from the Ukrainian border: Russia orders the withdrawal of troops stationed at the Ukrainian border

Moscow

Russia has ordered its troops stationed along the Ukrainian border to withdraw. It is believed that the threat of the outbreak of World War III in Europe has been averted. Since the end of March, nearly a lakh of Russian army soldiers with heavy military equipment had reached near the Ukrainian border. After that, many European countries, including America, openly mobilized in favor of Ukraine. Ordering the withdrawal of the army, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu asked the military equipment to leave for another maneuver at the end of this year. In such a situation, many countries expressed doubts about Russia’s intentions.

Ukraine hailed Russia’s initiative

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zalensky welcomed Russia’s initiative. He said the withdrawal of the Russian military would help reduce tensions in the region. He thanked international colleagues for their support. Jelewski said on Twitter that the lack of troops at our border reduces tensions proportionately. He said Ukraine was cautious, but welcomed any initiative to reduce the military presence at the border.

Russian Defense Minister announced the end of the military exercise

It is said that after attending the military exercises, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced the end of the ongoing exercises in Crimea and Western Russia. He also asked the Russian military to return to their permanent bases. Sergey Shoigu said that I had become totally confident in the preparations for my army. The soldiers showed their ability to protect the country and I decided to finish the exercises in the southern and western military districts.

Russia has deployed 40,000 troops and military equipment amid war speculation with Ukraine

Russia will not pull weapons of war from the border

Shoigu said the troops are expected to return to their bases by May 1, but ordered them to keep heavy weapons deployed in western Russia later this year as part of an exercise for another military exercise d scope. Shoigu said that many weapons and ammunition from our army will remain at the Pogonovo firing range in the southwestern region of Voronezh. The area is located 160 km east of the Ukrainian border.

Russia Ukraine Tension: Russian army built new military base in Crimea near Ukraine, satellite equipment seen in satellite photos

European countries have expressed concern

European countries, including the United States, were worried about the mobilization of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border. He also repeatedly called for the withdrawal of troops from Moscow. The United States and NATO said the Russian military deployment near Ukraine was the highest since 2014. In the same year, Russia occupied the Crimean region in Ukraine. Russia is also providing weapons and other necessary support to around 30,000 fighters of the anti-Ukrainian Donabus militia in the region.