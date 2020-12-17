Russia Sputnik coronavirus vaccine: Russia begins administering Sputnik-V corona vaccine, vacant clinics in their own country – low number of people presenting for Sputnik-V coronavirus vaccine in Russia

People’s reactions to the Russian-developed “Sputnik-V” vaccine are mixed. Health workers and teachers are vaccinated in the first phase, but people do not come to Moscow to request the vaccine at many clinics. After the Russian government and media approved the “ Sputnik-V ” vaccine on August 11, it was described as a major achievement, but there is no very enthusiastic response from the general public about the vaccine. and many people think it is effective and safe. Express doubts about this.

Criticism of Russia

Russia has also been criticized for not having completed all phases of the experimental tests. Experts at home and abroad have also warned against widespread use of the vaccine until its completion. At the same time, the administration, ignoring suggestions, began giving vaccines to at-risk groups, including health workers working on the advanced fronts. Alexander Gintzberg, head of the Gamalaya Institute that developed the vaccine, said last week that more than 1.5 million people in Russia had received doses of the vaccine.

Precaution after the vaccine

Intensive care specialist Alexander Justsepine also took the dose of the vaccine in Voronezh, about 500 km from Moscow. He said that despite taking the vaccine, he was taking precautions because the study of its effects was not yet complete. The UK approved Pfizer’s vaccine on December 2. After that, Russia also started large-scale vaccination because of the fear of being left behind in the competition for vaccine manufacturing.

Be given to people aged 18 to 60

Russia only approved vaccines developed in its country after clinical trials on a few dozen people. Vaccine makers called it “Sputnik-V”. In this way, its reference was linked to the first satellite left by the Soviet Union in 1957 during the Cold War. In the UK, doses of the vaccine are first given to the elderly, while ‘Sputnik-V’ is given to people between the ages of 18 and 60.

91% vaccine effective

Vaccine makers said the study showed the sputum vaccine to be 91% effective. This result was derived from a study conducted on approximately 23,000 participants, while Western countries included more people, people of different backgrounds, ages, in the test. The Levada Center, an independent investigative organization in Russia, conducted a public opinion poll in October, with 59 percent saying they wouldn’t want to take the vaccine despite their offer. Talking to some health workers and teachers led to the fact that they did not want to be vaccinated because they had not been tested properly.