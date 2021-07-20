Russia tests S500: Russia tests S500 missile system: Russia tests S500 missile system

Moscow

Russia has tested its advanced S-500 missile system amid mounting tensions with the United States and Britain. The missile system was tested on a high-speed ballistic target at a training ground in the Astarkhan region, believed to prevent even enemy stealth fighters from accessing that system’s advanced radar. The country’s defense ministry gave information about it and called the test successful.

According to the ministry, the test confirms the strategic and technical capacity and loyalty of Russian weapons. The ministry said in its statement that after all tests are completed, the S-500 system will be delivered to the Moscow region air defense unit. The S-500 defense system is also called Prometey. Like the S-300 and S-400, this defense system is developed by the Russian state-owned company Almaz-Antey Corporation.

This defense system named S-500 Prometey is capable of shooting down enemy missiles and fighter jets from a distance of 400 to 600 km. The most advanced and advanced technology-based anti-missile system ever used in Russian weapons. Only last year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov announced a gradual test of an advanced missile defense system.

Russia claims its S-500 defense system is capable of downing US F-35A fighter jets as well. In such a situation, he will also be upset by the United States claiming that their F-35A fighter jet is equipped with stealth technology that cannot be detected by any radar. The United States is also developing B-21 Raider stealth bombers that can evade radar.