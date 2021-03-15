russia turkey relations: Turkey will build an S-400 missile system with Russia! Erdogan ready to play with US – Turkey Russia talks on joint production of S-400 missile system, US sanction on receipt of Turkey Tayyip Erdogan

Turkish President Rechap Tayyip Erdogan plans to jointly build the S-400 missile system with Russia. Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varanka said we will soon be purchasing the second set of the world’s most dangerous S-400 missile system. Apart from that, Russia and Turkey are also discussing preparations for a joint production. The United States has banned Ismail Demir, the president of the Turkish defense industry, under Katsa or Countering America’s Adverse Through Through Acts (CAATSA), from purchasing the same missile system. Erdo ोग an will not be able to export its defense industry products to many countries due to the suspension of export licenses for Turkey’s defense industry. This is the reason why Turkey recently refused to sell gunships to its friend Pakistan. Turkey’s problems escalated with Biden’s rise to power in America. Erdogan is aware that Biden has been against Turkey-Russia relations from the start. In such a situation, he will not grant any concessions to Turkey. This is why Erdogan is now regularly strengthening his relations with Russia. A few days earlier, Erdogan had laid the foundation stone for a nuclear power plant with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Turkey, Russia talk about S-400 missile system

The Turkish minister said that we have two packages for the S-400 missile system. First, we buy a missile system made from Russia, and second, we jointly build with Russia. He said officials from the Turkish presidential office were in talks with their Russian counterparts on the matter. We have no problem working closely with any country in the area of ​​technology. We would be happy to work on this project with Russia, which serves the interests of both countries. He said Turkey was making large-scale efforts to develop its own air defense missile system. The Turkish defense minister called for talks with the new US administration and a review of the decision to ban Russian arms purchases. On the flip side, the United States has also taken a tough stance, stating with clear accents that as long as Turkey does not give up on Russian defense technology, the sanctions will not be lifted. Aker said things shouldn’t be spoiled this way. Let’s sit down and talk together and solve the problem. However, US officials have ruled out talks with Turkey. He also said the sanctions could not be lifted as long as the Russian air defense system was present on Turkish soil.

We are not separating from NATO: Turkey

Earlier on Saturday, Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said the country’s military was testing the S-400 air defense system and preparing for its deployment. He said that the purchase and investigation of the S-400 does not mean that we are parting ways with NATO. Explain that the dispute between the United States and Turkey over Russia’s S-400 missile defense system is taking a serious form. The United States had pulled out of its F-35 fighter program, raising strong objections that NATO member Turkey was buying the Russian anti-aircraft system. The United States had said the S-400 system was a threat to stealth fighters and could not be used with the NATO system. The United States has also warned to ban Turkey for this. Turkey had said it bought the S-400 missile defense system from Russia after the United States refused to sell the US Patriot system. There were reports last year that the Turkish military activated the Russian S-400 defense system. The Turkish force uses the radar of this Russian defense system to detect F-16 fighter jets. Using this radar, it attempts to track F-16 ships from France, Italy, Greece and Cyprus involved in NATO’s Unumia military exercise.

Turkey said – US sanctions will not affect

Turkey has asserted that the sanctions imposed by the United States are legally and politically incorrect. This will weaken the sovereign rights of the country. On the other hand, the chairman of the Turkish defense industry, which is under the sway of these sanctions, Ismail Demir also said that these sanctions do not affect anything other than the people and agencies they target. . They do not affect previously signed agreements. We do not believe that the sanctions will harm us or weaken our armed forces to the extent that the current situation prevails. Erdogan expressed his anger at the United States, saying Turkey has the right to test its equipment. America’s attitude does not bind us in any way. We don’t need to ask America. Erdogan accused the United States of adopting a double standard in sanctions. He added that NATO member Greece also uses the S-300 missile defense system. He asked, “Did America say anything to him?”

Why is America afraid

The arms market in the United States is worth trillions of dollars. It is also said that the American arms lobby is so active that it can change the president even if he wants to. In such a situation, if it is proven that the Russian weapons are more advanced than the United States, then this lobby will suffer heavy losses. Most countries in the world have an F-16 fighter jet from the United States. In such a situation America would not want to face defeat at the hands of Russia. According to Turkish media, the S-400 air defense system has been deployed in Samson province, near the Black Sea. Turkish government officials, however, have refused to release any information about the US concerns. It is believed that tensions between the United States and Turkey could escalate further in the coming days.

Russia makes S-400 defense system deadlier

Russia has started making its S-400 and S-300 missile systems deadlier. In this system, Russia will add several new types of missiles that can shoot down any enemy missile. This weapon from Russia is considered the best in the world in its class. According to reports from the Russian Sputnik news agency, the Russian Defense Ministry plans to equip the stockpile of the S-300 and S-400 with a variety of missiles to increase long-range strike capability and provide a very precise close range defense. Is approved. According to the Russian military, this change in launching platform will quickly change the missiles used depending on the situation.

The Russian military has so many S-400 systems

The ministry also said that any air defense system should radically improve the capabilities of the national air defense and put in place a safe system to destroy any targets. Let us know that the Russian Air Defense Force is equipped with at least 125 S-300 battalions (1,500 launchers in total) and 55 S-400 launchers (552 launchers). As planned, one or more of the S-300’s four large launch tubes will be replaced with four smaller 9M96 and 9M96M missiles. The range of these missiles will be 30 to 120 km. These missiles will be able to destroy enemy missiles at altitudes of 20 to 35 km. The report also states that it also underwent successful testing at the 185th Aerospace Forces Combat Training Center in the Astrakhan region of Russia.