russia ukraine is turning us on: US warships will react to russian warships as the threat of war hangs over Europe over Ukraine – we are now considering sending warships to the Black Sea to middle of russia ukraine

After Russia deploys tanks to Ukraine’s eastern border, the threat of war in Europe looms, meanwhile the United States is also ready to take up the Russian challenge, to show its support for the Ukraine to deploy its warship in the Black Sea. Washington

CNN has been quoted by US officials as saying that the US Navy periodically patrols the Black Sea, but the deployment of warships there would give Biden a direct message to Russian President Putin. Biden will attempt to show that the United States is directly monitoring the whole affair. To enter the Black Sea, the US Navy will need to give 14 days notice.

The US Navy continuously monitors the Black Sea

According to a 1936 treaty, Turkey controls the sea route to enter the Black Sea. It is not yet known whether the US Navy has notified Turkey. U.S. defense officials said the Navy constantly monitors international Black Sea territory to monitor Russian naval activity and any military activity in Crimea.

Earlier Wednesday, two US Navy bombers flew over the Aegean Sea. However, the United States still does not view the deployment of Russian weapons as offensive. The defense officer said: “If anything changes, we are fully prepared to face retaliation.” Let me tell you, the whole world is shocked to see the video of the Russian army heading towards the border of Ukraine with armored vehicles, tanks and a large number of military equipment.

Freighter loaded with military weapons arrived in Ukraine from America

This time the number is so high that despite the harvest season, the tractor and other farm implements of the farmers, trains were also deployed by the military. Many videos of trains and trucks carrying Russian military equipment are going viral on social media. Recently, a cargo ship loaded with military weapons from the United States reached Ukraine. In which many types of vehicles and other accessories were full. Russia is already teased by its growing closeness to Ukraine and the United States.