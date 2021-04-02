Russia Ukraine: Large-scale military activities of the Russian army near the Ukrainian border NATO has held an emergency meeting: NATO has called an emergency meeting due to the activities of the Russian army in the Ukrainian border

Strong points:

Due to the activities of the Russian military on the border with Ukraine, NATO quickly made its way to the Ukrainian border using bullets and emergency meeting trucks.

European military alliances have been blown away by NATO since video of Russian military tanks, guns and soldiers heading for Ukraine has gone viral. Fearful of any inconvenience, NATO’s North Atlantic Council immediately held an emergency meeting. Which deals with the offensive activities of the Russian army in eastern Ukraine and the Black Sea region.

NATO emergency meetings continue

The NATO military committee also held a meeting after the council meeting. After which, an official said he was alert and was monitoring the situation closely. In the same week, the U.S. European Command raised its alert status to the highest level amid mounting tensions in eastern Ukraine. This means that the danger of war now looms throughout this region. Four Ukrainian soldiers were also killed in the recent skirmish.

NATO gave no indication of counteraction

Even after this meeting, NATO did not immediately indicate a reshuffle in the deployment of its army. A spokesperson for European Union representative Josep Borel Fonteles said that after Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol, citizens of the country are now campaigning to join the military. This is another violation of international humanitarian law.

Russia teases with growing US-Ukraine closeness

Recently, a cargo ship equipped with US military weapons arrived in Ukraine. In which many types of vehicles and other accessories were full. Russia is already teased by its growing closeness to Ukraine and the United States. After that, US officials expressed concern that it could pose a new threat of war between the two countries. It is not yet known when Russian troops began to gather on the Ukrainian border.

Videos go viral on social media

All videos are said to be shared on social media these days, all after March 27, 2021. Several Russian Air Force fighter jets are also stepping up their patrols in this area. It consists of a 152-millimeter 2S19 Msta-S self-propelled howitzer, a BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle and a train loaded with military trucks crossing a railway bridge connecting Russia to the Crimean peninsula.

World is watching video of Russian army tanks moving towards Ukraine, threat of war rages

Russia has not disclosed the reason for the military move

“We are trying to get clarification from Russia on this massive military move,” said John Kirby, a spokesman for the Pentagon, a US military establishment. General Mark Miley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States Army, requested information on the military movement on March 31, 2021 from his Russian counterpart, General Valery Gerasimov. However, it is not known what Russia’s response to this question from the US general is. The US Army General also spoke with the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Army Ruslan Khomach.