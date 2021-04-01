Russia Ukraine: Russia War in Ukraine Russian army moves tanks towards the border Video: Russia has sent its army to the border amid Ukrainian tension Viral video

Strong points:

Russia accelerates the military movement towards the Ukrainian border, the threat of war increases; viral Russian army video on social media; panic in Ukraine; America is also seeking a response from Russia in action; Ukraine also talks about Moscow

The whole world is shocked to see a video of Russian military armored vehicles, tanks and a large number of military equipment moving towards the Ukrainian border. This time the number is so high that despite the harvest season, the army also engaged the trains carrying the tractor and other farm equipment of the farmers. Many videos of trains and trucks carrying Russian military equipment are going viral on social media.

Russia teases with growing US-Ukraine closeness

Recently, a cargo ship equipped with US military weapons arrived in Ukraine. In which many types of vehicles and other accessories were full. Russia is already teased by its growing closeness to Ukraine and the United States. After that, US officials expressed concern that it could pose a new threat of war between the two countries. It is not yet known when Russian troops began to gather on the Ukrainian border.

Videos go viral on social media

All videos are said to be shared on social media these days, all after March 27, 2021. Several Russian Air Force fighter jets are also stepping up their patrols in this area. It consists of a 152-millimeter 2S19 Msta-S self-propelled howitzer, a BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle and a train loaded with military trucks crossing a railway bridge connecting Russia to the Crimean peninsula.

Russia has not disclosed the reason for the military move

“We are trying to get clarification from Russia on this massive military move,” said John Kirby, a spokesman for the Pentagon, a US military establishment. General Mark Miley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States Army, requested information on the military movement on March 31, 2021 from his Russian counterpart, General Valery Gerasimov. However, it is not known what Russia’s response to this question from the US general is. The US Army General also spoke with the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Army Ruslan Khomach.

Russia increases military deployment in waters

On March 30, Ruslan Khomach told the Ukrainian Parliament that the Russian Federation is pursuing an aggressive policy towards our country. Russia has deployed at least 25 additional tectic groups in the border area. All this is in addition to the Russian troops already stationed at the Ukrainian border, which could threaten us. Khomach also said that Russia currently has around 32,700 troops deployed in Crimea. Since the conquest of Crimea in 2014, Russia has increased its military presence in the region and in the waters.

Russia has deployed 28,000 armed fighters

Russia has equipped the entire area with anti-ship cruise missiles and surface-to-air missile batteries. Russia is also deploying 28,000 armed people in parts of eastern Ukraine. These people are known as Donbass. These people have been waging an armed war against the Ukrainian government since 2015. Despite the Kremlin’s refusal, there is strong evidence that many Russian military units still exist on Ukrainian lands.