russia Ukrainian war: rise of troops in the middle of Russia and Ukraine Tension: tension between Russia and Ukraine

Kiev

Tensions between Ukraine and Russia continue to escalate. Ukrainian diplomats described the Russian army as “the biggest troop movement since World War II”. At the same time, US President Joe Hyden called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to reduce tensions and avoid any form of military action. Ukrainian Army Sergeant Sasha Lovenko said troops and equipment could be seen pushing along the border and preparing to respond in the event of an attack.

40 thousand soldiers deployed

Previously, three Ukrainian gunboats had been fired upon for firing at Russian ships. It is alleged that Russian ships were trying to provoke them and had to warn them of retaliation. The Ukrainian government has estimated that 40,000 troops and military equipment are deployed in Crimea as well as on the eastern border. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Paris on April 15. Here he had talks with Putin with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Russian Tank Robots: Russian Army robot in tank action amid Ukraine stress, world is in panic

A few days ago, by order of Putin, the robot tank units were activated in the Russian army. Russia’s decision is linked to preparations for World War III. Because, in favor of Ukraine included in NATO, many countries including the United States, France, Germany and Turkey have spoken openly.

Putin warns

Subsequently, Putin warned European countries, including the United States, not to provoke tensions. The whole world is horrified to see the cavalry of the Russian army soldiers and weapons heading for the Ukrainian border. At the same time, in response to German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s call, Russia has brutally declared that it is free to make any military movement inside its country.