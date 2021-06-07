Russia US Open Skies Treaty: What is Open Skies Treaty, why US Russia is withdrawing from it

Moscow

Russia dealt America a heavy blow 10 days before the summit of US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin on Monday signed a bill that would allow Russia to withdraw from an international treaty allowing surveillance flights over military installations. America has already withdrawn from this treaty. It should be noted that on June 16, a summit between Putin and Biden is to be held in Geneva.

America was separated during Trump’s tenure

U.S. officials told Russia last month that President Joe Biden’s administration has decided not to re-engage in the open-air treaty. Russian lawmakers subsequently supported the bill. The United States withdrew from the treaty during the tenure of former President Donald Trump. Trump then alleged that Russia was breaking the terms of the treaty. At the same time, Russia says America has not followed the rules.

What was the purpose of the Open Skies Treaty

The objective of the Open Skies Treaty was to build trust between Russia and the West. Under the treaty, more than three dozen countries could conduct surveillance flights over their respective territories to monitor military deployments and other military activities. The treaty entered into force in 2002 and has operated over 1,500 flights, promoting transparency and helping to oversee arms control agreements.

Russian-American accusations on the treaty

The Trump administration withdrew from the deal last year, saying Russian violations prevented the United States from staying a party. The United States completed its withdrawal from the treaty in November. Russia has denied any violation. Russia argues that it had imposed certain sanctions in the past that were valid under the treaty. At the same time, Russia alleged that the United States had imposed a more comprehensive ban on surveillance flights in Alaska.

America out of the Open Skies Treaty by accusing Russia of violation, will there be tensions in relations?

Offered in 1955

This treaty was first proposed in July 1955 by then-US President D. Eisenhower. According to his proposal, the United States and the then Soviet Union were asked to allow aerial reconnaissance flights over their respective territories. Although Moscow previously rejected this proposal, President George HW Bush proposed it again in May 1989 and the treaty entered into force in January 2002.

aim to promote transparency

To date, 34 countries have signed it. Kyrgyzstan has signed it but has not yet ratified it. More than 1,500 flights operated under the treaty aim to promote transparency on military activities and to monitor arms control and other agreements. In the treaty, all countries agree to make all their areas available for surveillance flights, but Russia has banned flights in certain areas.