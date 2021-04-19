Russia vs Czech Republic: why Russia suddenly hit the target of many countries, Russia is rising in Europe

Strong points:

Russia has now hit the target of the US superpower and many other European countries. Russia has deployed thousands of troops and weapons to the border with Ukraine. Meanwhile, his dispute with the Czech Republic also escalates. Moscow / Prague

Russia’s superpower has now hit the target of the US superpower and many other European countries amid the ravages of the Corona virus around the world. As Russia has deployed thousands of military weapons and destroyers along Ukraine’s border, its dispute with the Czech Republic is also escalating. The Czech Republic announced on Saturday that it was expelling 18 Russian diplomats over the blast.

The Czech Republic said it was expelling 18 Russian diplomats identified as spies in a case related to the 2014 explosion at an ammunition depot. The Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Andrzej Babis, said the intelligence and security services of the Czech Republic had provided evidence indicating the involvement of Russian army agents in a large explosion in a town in the ‘East, in which “two innocent fathers” had been killed.

Babis said: “The Czech Republic is a sovereign country and it must react appropriately to these unexpected results.” The country’s Home and Foreign Minister Jan Hamasek said 18 Russian embassy staff were clearly identified as Russian spies and ordered to leave the country within 48 hours . On October 16, 2014, two people were killed in an explosion at a depot in Verbatica. The depot housed 50 tons of ammunition.

20 Czech diplomats sentenced to leave the country

Russia was enraged by this order from the Czech Republic and also asked 20 diplomats from the Czech Republic to leave the country. Russia called the Czech Republic’s claim laughable. Moscow on Monday ordered 20 diplomats from the Czech Republic to leave the country. Russia has taken this step at a time when its tension with Western countries is increasing due to interference in the American elections, the deployment of the army on the Ukrainian border, etc.

Explain that the tension between Ukraine and Russia is escalating. Ukrainian diplomats described the Russian army as “the biggest troop movement since World War II”. At the same time, US President Joe Biden called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to reduce tensions and avoid any military action. Ukrainian Army Sergeant Sasha Lovenko said troops and equipment could be seen pushing along the border and preparing to respond in the event of an attack.

40 thousand soldiers stationed in Crimea

Previously, three Ukrainian gunboats had been fired upon for firing at Russian ships. It is alleged that Russian ships were trying to provoke them and had to warn them of retaliation. The Ukrainian government has estimated that 40,000 troops and military equipment are deployed in Crimea as well as on the eastern border. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Paris on April 15. Here he had talks with Putin with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.