Russia will give special military weapons to Pakistan, both countries will increase military and naval exercises: Russia will give military weapons to Pakistan, military exercises will also increase both countries

Islamabad

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that his country would provide special unspecified military equipment to Pakistan. It was agreed between these two opponents of the Cold War period to increase cooperation in the fight against terrorism and to conduct joint naval and land exercises. Russia, however, did not disclose what weapons it was going to donate to Pakistan.

Lavrov, the Russian Prime Minister who has been visiting Pakistan for nearly a decade, made the comments at a joint press conference after delegation-level talks with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi. During the talks, the two agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the areas of security, including economy, trade, counterterrorism and defense.

Without giving details of Russian equipment, Lavrov said, “We are ready to strengthen Pakistan’s counterterrorism capacity, including the supply of special military equipment to Pakistan.” He said it was in the interest of all states in the region. He also said that the two sides also agreed to hold military exercises.

Russia and Pakistan have held joint exercises – Drujba every year since 2016. Russia has previously said India should not be concerned about its relations with Pakistan and that Moscow is committed to developing relations with Islamabad because it is a member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).