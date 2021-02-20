Russian Air Force airstrike: Russian airstrike in Syria kills 21 ISIS jihadists: ISIS jihadists killed in Syria in Russian air force airstrikes

Strong points:

The Russian Air Force bombed 130 places in Syria in the last 24 hours, after this ISA attack, more than 21 ISIS terrorists, after the Israeli shelling, the airstrikes on Russia made the battlefield

After Israel in Syria, Russian fighter jets have now taken their toll. In the past 24 hours, at least 21 ISIS terrorists have been killed in Russian airstrikes, while hundreds have reportedly been injured. In the past 24 hours, the Syrian government-backed Russian Air Force has carried out airstrikes in at least 130 locations across the country. A few days ago, Israel also destroyed several targets of Iranian-backed militias by firing several missiles at Syria.

Russia carried out 130 airstrikes in 24 hours

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 21 terrorists were killed in 130 airstrikes carried out in the past 24 hours by the Russian Air Force. These attacks were carried out at ISIS bases in Aleppo, Hama and Raqqa. ISIS carried out several attacks on the government army and militia on Saturday. After which, the Russian Air Force took this answer. During these attacks by ISIS, 8 militias supported by the Syrian government were killed.

Fighting continues in all parts of Syria

Currently, heavy fighting between the government-backed army and ISIS fighters continues in the Badiya region of Syria. In which the Russian army also provides assistance on behalf of the Syrian government army. Since 2014, Syria and Iraq have faced terror from ISIS. With this, all of Syria has become a battleground. At present, there is no such area except for the Syrian capital Damascus, which is directly under government control. Everywhere, either local armed groups are in possession or the last terrorists of the Islamic State.

Syria has become a battleground between many countries

Syria, devastated by ISIS militants, is emerging as a battleground between powerful countries around the world. There has already been an escalation of Russia and America. While Russia supports the Syrian government, the United States opposes it. The United States has supported military squadrons of Kurds, a minority faction in Syria. At the same time, Israel is also constantly attacking to eliminate the presence of Iranian militias in Syria. Turkey is also trying to strengthen its interests through the force of mercenaries in Syria.

Russia called for peace with Israel and Syria

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called on Israel and Iran not to make Syria a battleground. He said Syria should not be turned into a battleground between Tel Aviv and Tehran. He called on Israel to inform Russia about the terrorists instead of taking military action. Let us know that for several years the Russian army has been stationed in different parts of Syria.