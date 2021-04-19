Russian Army: Russia steps up war with Ukraine Satellite image of Russian army’s new military camp: Russia builds new military base in Crimea amid escalating war tensions from Ukraine

Strong points:

Russia builds new military base in Crimea amid rising tensions with Ukraine

Russia has established a new military base in Crimea amid growing tension on the Ukrainian border. According to the satellite photo, the Russian military has deployed thousands of soldiers with heavy military equipment to this base. Crimea was wrested from Ukraine by Ukraine in 2014. Besides the Russian army, around 30,000 anti-Ukrainian militias are also active in the region. These opponents have the support of Russia.

Panic spreads through satellite images

The Russian military base is clearly visible on the satellite image of Planet Labs Inc. published by the German newspaper Der Spiegel. This base is located at a distance of 30 km from Marfikka in Eastern Crimea. German media said the camp is about 280 kilometers by road from the Ukrainian border. It was also reported that the 58th Brigade of the Russian Army was stationed at this base.

Russian army deployed brigade

Experts following the Russian army had already reported that the 58th Army had already reached Crimea. In addition, the 291st Artillery and 136th Motorized Brigade of the Russian Army are also stationed in Crimea. It was claimed that until March 15, this area was completely empty. From April 2, a series of trains and soldiers began to arrive at this location.

Russia shows strength

Speaking to Der Spiegel, open source enlistment Ruslan Leviev of the Conflict Intelligence Team said it was Russia’s biggest show of military power on the Ukrainian border since 2014 and 2015 Last week, Russia also built a military base near the town of Voronezh, southwest of Moscow. It is from here that the Russian army holds the front line of the deployment of troops along the Ukrainian border.

Russia warns European countries including America

Russian President Putin had warned European countries, including the United States, not to cause tensions. The whole world is horrified to see the cavalry of the Russian army soldiers and weapons heading for the Ukrainian border. At the same time, in response to German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s call, Russia has brutally declared that it is free to make any military movement inside its country.